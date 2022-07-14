Oyo Deputy Governor Rauf Olaniyan has appealed the ruling dismissing his suit against plans by Oyo Assembly to begin an impeachment process against him.

His Counsel, Chief Afolabi Fashanu, confirmed the development on Thursday, July 14, The Nation reports.

The Nation reports Justice Ladiran Akintola on Thursday dismissed the suit, saying the defendants have not breached any constitutional provisions on the matter.

