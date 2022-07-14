Just In: Oyo Deputy Governor Appeals verdict on Impeachment Proceedings
Oyo Deputy Governor Rauf Olaniyan has appealed the ruling dismissing his suit against plans by Oyo Assembly to begin an impeachment process against him.
PAY ATTENTION: You can save a live of girl at risk. Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
His Counsel, Chief Afolabi Fashanu, confirmed the development on Thursday, July 14, The Nation reports.
The Nation reports Justice Ladiran Akintola on Thursday dismissed the suit, saying the defendants have not breached any constitutional provisions on the matter.
Source: Legit.ng
Tags: