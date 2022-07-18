The Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Rauf Aderemi Olaniyan has been impeached

Olaniyan was impeached by members of the state House of Assembly on Monday, July 18

Meanwhile, the Oyo State House of Assembly is dominated by members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

The Oyo State Deputy Governor, Remi Olaniyan, has officially been sacked by the State House of Assembly.

Olaniyan’s removal followed the state Assembly’s adoption of the report of the seven-man panel constituted by the chief judge to investigate allegations of gross misconduct against the deputy governor at its plenary on Monday, July 18, The Nigerian Tribune reports.

Oyo deputy Governor, Rauf Olaniyan has been impeached by the State Assembly. Photo credit: @raufolaniyan, Seyi Makinde

Source: Facebook

The lawmakers backed the move

As read by the majority leader of the Assembly, Honourable Sanjo Adedoyin, the deputy governor was found culpable, indicted of all allegations, all complaints levelled against him.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The Assembly approved Olaniyan’s removal from office leaning on section 188(9) of the 1999 constitution (as amended).

Meanwhile, Olaniyan was elected in 2019 on a joint ticket with the current Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde on the platform of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) until his recent defection to the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Deputy governor approaches court over plot to impeach him

Earlier, Olaniyan had approached an Oyo High Court to stop the process instituted by the House of Assembly against him.

Twenty-four out of the 32 members of the State House of Assembly had, in a petition, accused the deputy governor of gross misconduct, abuse of office, financial recklessness, abandonment of office on official duty, insubordination and other offences.

This process, according to petitioners, was in accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended in 2011 Section 188.

Investigation revealed, however, that the deputy governor had responded to all the allegations raised in the petition through his legal counsel.

Oyo lawmakers make strong move to impeach Makinde’s deputy, give reason

Oyo State House of Assembly had begun an impeachment process against Olaniyan. Olaniyan recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

After his defection, the ruling party in the state had asked him to resign or be ready to be removed. The petition was signed by PDP lawmakers in the state.

Twenty-four out of the 32 members of the House signed the petition against Olaniyan which was read during plenary on Wednesday.

Source: Legit.ng