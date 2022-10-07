The Rivers state government under Nyesom Wike on Friday, October 7, explained why it derecognised Celestine Omehia as a former governor

Speaking in Port Harcourt on Friday, Wike said the decision to approve the resolution of the state House of Assembly was not political

Wike said the move by the legislature was in recognition of an extant order of the Supreme Court which ousted Omehia

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Governor Nyesom Wike has reacted to claims that Celestine Omehia was derecognised as a former governor of Rivers over his relationship with Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Wike who spoke on the issue on Friday, October 7, urged Nigerians to stop bringing politics into every issue, Punch reports.

Wike said his decision on Omehia is not political (Photo: @Woye1)

According to the governor, a Supreme Court verdict had ruled that Omehia should stop parading himself as a former governor because he never stood for any election.

Blaming the 32-member state House of Assembly for recognising Omehia as a former governor in 2015, Wike noted that the action was in violation of the apex court's ruling.

He, further explained that the current legislature of the state only made its resolution to delist Omehia to correct the error of the former Assembly in adherence to an extant court judgment.

Wike said:

“When we came on board, there were issues and the Assembly felt that, having served as governor, he should enjoy the status of a former governor.

“The leader of the house said they have better facts and what are the facts?

“The facts are the Supreme Court judgment categorically stated that Sir Celestine Omehia was never a governor, because he never stood for any election and that it will be inappropriate for their (assembly) legacy that they didn’t respect the judgment of the Supreme Court."

The governor who said he has great respect for the law and the decision of the Assembly mentioned that he had to consult the professional opinion of the state's Attorney-General, Prof. Zacchaeus Adangor, before approving the resolution.

His words:

“I had to call the Attorney General for him to give me his legal opinion as regards the resolution of the Assembly, and rightly the Attorney General said they (assembly) are right."

Rivers ex-governor who is Atiku's ally derecognised, ordered to refund N96.5m pension

Earlier, Rivers Assembly withdrew its recognition of Omehia as a former governor of the state.

All 21 members present during a plenary on Thursday, October 6, voted in support of the motion to delist Omehia.

The House also resolved to forward their resolution to Governor Nyesom Wike for implementation.

