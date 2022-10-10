Katsina State House of Assembly has been hit with a piece of sad news, following the death of one of its prominent member

This is as the member representing Bakori local government, Hon Dr Aminu Ibrahim Kurami reportedly passed on in Saudi Arabia

The federal lawmaker who died after a brief illness is survived by two wives, eleven (11) children and three grandchildren

Nigeria has again been hit with yet another piece of sad news.

An emerging report by Daily Trust has it that the member representing Bakori LGA in Katsina State House of Assembly, Dr Ibrahim Aminu Kurami, has died in Saudi Arabia.

The lawmaker had gone to Saudi to perform Umrah.

Katsina lawmaker, Hon Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Kurami dies in Saudi Arabia. Photo credit: Katsina post

Source: Facebook

What led to Hon Dr Aminu Ibrahim Kurami's death

According to a family source, he died after a brief illness in Madinah at around 2;00am Nigerian time.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He left behind two wives, eleven (11) children and three grandchildren.

Kurami was elected into Katsina State House of Assembly in a by-election conducted on October 31, 2020, following the death of his predecessor, Hon. Abdurrazak Ismail Tsiga.

When the newspaper visited the family’s residence in Kurami on Monday morning, a crowd of sympathisers was seen.

Tragedy as influential south-south lawmaker dies, Senate reacts

The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday, July 19, suspended legislative activities and adjourned it till Wednesday, July 20, in honour of a member of the House of Representatives, Jude Ise-Idehen, who died recently.

It was reported that the Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege, who stood in for the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, called for the motion for adjournment.

At the plenary, the leader of the Senate, Ajayi Boroffice, moved the motion for adjournment.

Obasa, lawmakers mourn former Lagos speaker who dies at 82

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mudashiru Obasa, the speaker of the Lagos state house of assembly, mourned the demise of the former speaker of the House, Abayomi Kinyomi.

Kinyomi served as speaker of the Lagos state house between January 1992 to November 1993, and his death was described as a great loss by Obasa.

The speaker then sent his condolence to the deceased's family, friends and associates, extolling how he lived and served humanity in his lifetime.

Source: Legit.ng