The deputy governor of Oyo state, Mr. Rauf Olaniyan has approached the high court in Oyo in a bid to stop the impeachment process against him

Recall that some of the state lawmakers have vowed to impeach him following his defection to the opposition APC

Olaniyan was accused of gross misconduct, abuse of office, financial recklessness, abandonment of office on official duty, insubordination and other offences

The embattled deputy governor of Oyo state, Mr. Rauf Olaniyan, has approached an Oyo High Court to stop the process instituted by the House of Assembly against him.

Twenty-four out of the 32 members of the State House of Assembly had, in a petition, accused the deputy governor of gross misconduct, abuse of office, financial recklessness, abandonment of office on official duty, insubordination and other offences.

Rauf Olaniyan has approached the high court in Oyo in a bid to stop the impeachment process against him. Photo: Oyo insider

Source: Twitter

This process, according to petitioners, was in accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended in 2011 Section 188.

Investigation revealed, however, that the deputy governor had responded to all the allegations raised in the petition through his legal counsel.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The deputy governor was represented in court by his legal counsel, Chief Afolabi Fashanu, SAN.

Adjourning the case, the court ordered that the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin and the clerk be put on notice about the litigation.

Oyo lawmakers make strong move to impeach Makinde’s deputy, give reason

Recall that Legit.ng had reported that Oyo State House of Assembly has begun an impeachment process against the Deputy Governor, Rauf Olaniyan.

Olaniyan recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC). After his defection, the ruling party in the state had asked him to resign or be ready to be removed.

The petition by Oyo state lawmakers

The petition was signed by PDP lawmakers in the state. Twenty-four out of the 32 members of the House signed the petition against Olaniyan which was read during plenary on Wednesday.

In the petition, the deputy governor was accused of gross misconduct, abuse of office, financial recklessness, abandonment of office and official duties, insubordination and other offences.

Strong Nigerian governor bursts deputy's bubble, picks new running mate ahead of 2023

Recall that in top-gear preparations for the 2023 general elections, Governor Seyi Makinde has made a serious decision that will hopefully boost his chances of victory.

The young Oyo governor has dropped his deputy, Engineer Rauf Olaniyan, as his running mate. To join him in his gubernatorial bid, Makinde chose Barrister Bayo Lawal, the chairman of the State Housing Corporation, as his running mate.

Lawal, as reported, was one of three other persons widely rumoured as possible replacements for the deputy governor.

Source: Legit.ng