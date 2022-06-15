Lawmakers of the Oyo State House of Assembly have initiated an impeachment process against Rauf Olaniyan, the state’s deputy governor

The lawmakers initiated the process, on Wednesday, during a plenary session presided over by the Speaker, Adebo Ogundoyin

Meanwhile, the lawmakers accused the deputy governor, of gross misconduct, abuse of office, and financial recklessness, among other offences

A report by The Punch indicates the Oyo State House of Assembly has begun an impeachment process against the Deputy Governor, Rauf Olaniyan.

Olaniyan recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

After his defection, the ruling party in the state had asked him to resign or be ready to be removed.

Oyo lawmakers move to impeach Makinde’s deputy, Rauf Olaniyan. Photo credit: Oyo State Government

Source: Facebook

The petition by Oyo state lawmakers

The petition was signed by PDP lawmakers in the state. Twenty-four out of the 32 members of the House signed the petition against Olaniyan which was read during plenary on Wednesday.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In the petition, the deputy governor was accused of gross misconduct, abuse of office, financial recklessness, abandonment of office and official duties, insubordination and other offences.

Lawmakers that signed the petition

The lawmakers that signed the petition are: Fadeyi Muhammed (Ona Ara), Onaolapo Sanjo (Ogbomosho South), Babalola Olasunkanmi (Egbeda), Adebisi Yussuf (Ibadan Southwest 1), Okedoyin Julius (Saki West) and Adebayo Babajide (Ibadan North 2).

Others are: Kehinde Olatunde ( Akinyele 2); Gbadamosi Saminu (Saki East/Atisbo), Mabaje Adekunle (Iddo), Oluwafowokanmi Oluwafemi (Ibadan Southwest 2), Akeem Adedibu (Iwajowa), Fatokun Ayo (Akinyele 1), Rasak Ademola (Ibadan South East 1), Obadara Akeem (Ibadan North West), Oyekunle Fola (Ibadan North 1), Adetunji Francis (Oluyole).

Others are: Olajide Akintunde (Lagelu), Mustapha Akeem (Kajola), Popoola Ademola (Ibadan South East 2), Owolabi Olusola (Ibadan North East 2), Olagoke Olamide (Ibadan North East 1), Olayanji Kazeem (Irepo/Olorunsogo), Ojedokun Peter (Ibarapa North/Centre).

The clerk of the House confirmed the development

The petition was read by the Clerk of the House, Yetunde Awe.

The Speaker of the House, Adebo Ogundoyin, said the petition met the two-thirds requirements to initiate the impeachment process.

He said the lawmakers would give the deputy governor a seven-day grace period to respond to the allegations raised against him. The seven days would expire on June 22.

Ogundoyin stated that failure to do so could lead to the commencement of his removal process.

Bad news for Makinde as Oyo deputy governor defects to APC

The deputy governor of Oyo state, Mr Rauf Olaniyan on Sunday, announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Olaniyan announced his defection while speaking with newsmen in his private office in Ojoo area of Ibadan.

He, however, said the defection didn’t affect his position as the deputy governor of the state, saying he had not resigned.

Strong Nigerian governor bursts deputy's bubble, picks new running mate ahead of 2023

Recall that in top-gear preparations for the 2023 general elections, Governor Seyi Makinde has made a serious decision that will hopefully boost his chances of victory.

The young Oyo governor has dropped his deputy, Engineer Rauf Olaniyan, as his running mate. To join him in his gubernatorial bid, Makinde chose Barrister Bayo Lawal, the chairman of the State Housing Corporation, as his running mate.

Lawal, as reported, was one of three other persons widely rumoured as possible replacements for the deputy governor.

Source: Legit.ng