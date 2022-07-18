Ekiti state governor Kayode Fayemi has terminated the appointment of political appointees in his cabinet

The governor, while justifying his decision with the constitution, said it would ensure the payment of the entitlements and benefits

The decision was disclosed in a memo signed by the secretary to the state government, Foluso Daramola, who said the termination takes effect from July 31

Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti - Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state has terminated the appointment of his political appointees, citing a constitutional reason.

Daily Trust reports that this was contained in a memo signed by the secretary to the state government, Foluso Daramola and made available to journalists on Saturday, July 16.

Governor Kayode Fayemi sacks all political appointees Photo Credit: Kayode Fayemi

Source: Facebook

The memo stated that the governor approved the termination of their appointment, and it will take effect from July 31.

Why we terminate political appointees' appointments - Fayemi

Fayemi further stressed that the decision would allow its administration to process all outstanding allowances to the affected officials and give room for a smooth transition from the incumbent administration to the new government.

Fayemi reveals the function of his transitional committee

He added that one of the duties of the transition committee is to ensure the termination of political office holders and the payment of their entitlements.

The statement read in part:

"His Excellency Dr. John Kayode Fayemi has approved that the services of all Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants, Technical Assistants, and Executives Assistants would end on July 31 2022 to enable the State Government to process all outstanding allowances of the affected officials more so that the Government is winding up."

