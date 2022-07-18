As preparations for the 2023 general elections intensify, a group in Ebonyi has insisted on competence in choosing the next governor of the state

The socio-cultural organisation said its major aim is to see a better democratically governed Ebonyi state

The group also cautioned the founding fathers and traditional rulers in the state not to be cowed by the Governor Umahi's political interests

FCT, Abuja - An Ebonyi diaspora group, Association of Ebonyi Indigenes Socio-cultural in Diaspora (AEISCID) has admonished the state's founding fathers never to allow themselves to be used as willing political tools by the Governor David Umahi.

Umahi had while addressing a gathering of founding fathers and other elders at the weekend insisted on the rotation of the governorship position in Ebonyi to the northern part of the state.

The AEISCID asked the founding fathers and monarchs in Ebonyi to reject Governor Umahi's stance on zoning. Photo credit: Ebonyi state government

The governor reportedly said:

“I expect you all to be vocal about equity, fairness, and justice for the peace of the state. What is just is for the North to start the second circle, after the North, the central, and then the South.

“So, I charge you to begin to draw the charter of equity now. People will say that it is a charter of equity written in the heart, but we are alive, and I will support you to do justice to that.”

But responding to the development through a statement on Monday, July 18, AEISCID's president, Paschal Oluchukwu reiterated that Ebonyians should vote for eminently qualified, competent and capable individuals who have the proven capacity to turn around the fortunes of the state.

The socio-cultural organisation said its major aim is to see a better democratically governed Ebonyi state that they in the diaspora can be proud of.

His words:

“For us, Governor Umahi's equity call when he has already given a burial ground endorsement to the Speaker of the state's House of Assembly is rather anchored on selfishness, greed and in fact, his desperation to continue to control the affairs of our dear state from behind the scene.

“As a matter of fact, the endorsement of the Speaker and his running mate- another grossly incompetent, unknown 'female friend' of the governor, should they eventually make it to the ballot should be seen very glaringly for what it is: A third term agenda by the Emperor Umahi dynasty!”

The statement cautioned the founding fathers, leaders, elders and traditional rulers of Ebonyi state to be wary of any political product Governor Umahi might be hiding behind under them to smuggle into power in 2023.

The group added:

“The youths and the younger generations won't forgive them if they avail themselves to be used by the outgoing governor who is now drowning and looking for any straw to hold on to.

“We encourage and challenge the Ebonyi electorates to make history by supporting and electing into office in 2023 elections not on emotional or zoning sentiments but on competence, capacity and credibility.”

