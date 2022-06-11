A group in Ebonyi has raised an alarm over the plans by some politicians to hijack the PDP in the southeast state

The group, Association of Ebonyi Indigenes Socio-Cultural in Diaspora, also cautioned the PDP national leadership to exercise restraint

According to the group, any attempt by the PDP leadership in Abuja to foist an unpopular guber candidate on the party in Ebonyi will backfire

FCT, Abuja - The Association of Ebonyi Indigenes Socio-Cultural in Diaspora (AEISCID) has warned the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against contempt of court and manipulation by some 'desperate politicians.'

The group urged the leadership of the PDP to be firm, fair, just, and consistent in maintaining its stand on the law.

The Ayu-led PDP leadership has been warned to be wary of acts that could cause disaffection in state party's chapter in Ebonyi. Photo credit: PDP

Source: Facebook

According to the group:

“Any attempt for PDP to allow itself to be muscled will lead to the crumbling of the entire cookies of the party in Ebonyi and is even capable of causing serious crises in our once peaceful state.”

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The group added:

“The PDP would become a laughing stock if it fails to put its best foot forward in the mould of a rallying force with immense capacity like Ifeanyi Odii and give capable men like him an opportunity to return the party to power in 2023.”

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Saturday, June 11, and signed by the president of the AEISCID, Ambassador Paschal Oluchukwu, the group said it considered it a grave injustice and unfair treatment of Chief Ifeanyi Odii:

“The moves by Ogba and his co-travellers to mislead the National Working Committee, NWC into ignoring a valid court order originating from an Abakaliki Federal High Court on the matter of which primary election was properly conducted in line with the Electoral Act (as amended).”

The statement further stated:

“That we have carefully studied the unfolding political scenario in the PDP, Ebonyi state and the desperate antics of some amoral politicians since the October 16, 2021 state congress during which some of the leaders selfishly imposed a certain Toochukwu Okorie who was hitherto unknown to both politics and the party as it’s state chairman.

“It is instructive to note that this was the genesis of the festering crises that has been rocking the party in Ebonyi state.

“That all of these uncanny conducts of a few selfish leaders and to an extent their followers have undoubtedly culminated and worsened the crises in the party with the conduct of party’s primaries ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“It is therefore the reason behind the tussle for the party’s ticket between Senator Obinna Ogba and business mogul, Chief Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii and others. The supporters of the two factions of the once crises-free party have all, therefore, tilted their loyalties towards the two camps.

“That since the crises escalated, we have dispassionately observed the unhealthy dispositions of the NWC members who appear divided between the two warring camps jostling to fly the party’s flag.

“The national leadership of the PDP, AEISCID cautions, should therefore be admonished to tow the part of the law and comply with only the court’s clear pronouncements on this matter rather than pander to those who are pursuing their egoistic selfish gains, interests, and agenda.”

2023: GUTS unveils plan, takes sensitization to youths, others

Meanwhile, as Nigerians prepare for the 2023 polls, the Gina Unimke and Trisha Shine foundation, GUTS, has launched a massive plan ahead of the exercise.

In its unveiling statement issued on Thursday, May 5 in Abuja, the foundation stressed the importance of participatory democracy and a credible poll come 2023.

The statement signed by its media coordinator, Mr. Akuma Ukpo, said 2023 was critical for the future of the country and all stakeholders must be committed to ensuring that the future of the country is guaranteed.

2023: FCI to partner with other agencies to combat fake news

On its part, FactCheck Initiative (FCI) has created a team for a cause that will involve partnering with the government and other agencies in other to have free, fair, and peaceful elections in Nigeria void of any form of violence in 2023.

The main aim of this cause will be to spot, examine and respond to the impact caused by any misleading information ahead of the upcoming 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

Adeoye Temitope, country director, FactCheck Initiative says stopping fake news and misinformation is the inspiration behind the project.

Source: Legit.ng