David Adeleke, the sensational Nigerian hip-hop icon who goes by the stage name Davido has sent a message to President Muhammadu Buhari on the conduct of the last Osun governorship election.

Davido in a tweet on Sunday, July 17, said President Buhari will indeed leave behind a lasting legacy after he leaves office in 2023.

Davido prayed for God to bless Buhari (Photo: @SenBalaMohammed, @MBuhari)

Source: Twitter

The Osun-born musician prayed that God will bless the president for this act of being neutral and fair in the election which produce his uncle, Ademola Adeleke as the winner.

He tweeted:

"You will leave a lasting legacy! God bless you for this act alone sir!"

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Davido by this message was reacting to Buhari's earlier tweet in which he said his aim was to leave a legacy of credible and fair elections in Nigeria.

Read the tweet below:

Source: Legit.ng