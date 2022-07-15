Like Mind 4A New Nigeria, a group of like-minded Nigerians who have been advocating for the continuous voters' registration exercise in the country, have condemned in strong terms the Independent National Electoral Commission's (INEC) decision to terminate the exercise by July 31.

The group, in a statement signed by its national coordinator, Benedict Aguele, and made available to newsmen Friday, July 15, in Abuja, described INEC's decision as anti-democratic and "an attempt to disenfranchise millions of Nigerians".

According to the group, the exercise is being terminated too early before the country can reap its full benefits.

It demanded that INEC reverse its decision and continue with it until November 2022 which will be 90 days before the General Election.

Nigerians who are yet to get their PVCs have not more than two weeks to register, according to INEC on Friday, July 15.

The commission's leadership said the continuous voter registration will end precisely on Sunday, July 31.

INEC's commissioner for information and voter education, Festus Okoye, said the exercise will resume again after the 2023 polls.

Meanwhile, INEC said it would comply with the ruling of a Federal High Court in Abuja on Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

Okoye made this known when he spoke on Tuesday, June 21.

Although he did not specifically state whether or not the electoral umpire would go ahead with its initial plan to stop the exercise, the INEC official said the commission would continue to obey the orders of the court.

The INEC had revealed that the AAC and NNPP are yet to upload the details of their governorship candidates on its nomination portal.

The commission's spokesperson, Festus Okoye, while urging the two parties to do that before the deadline, disclosed that the portal would automatically shut down by 6 pm on Friday, July 15.

Okoye added that the commission has so far processed 6,995 nomination forms uploaded by political parties.

