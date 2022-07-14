The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in April 2022 released the final list of the candidates cleared to participate in the Osun state governorship election scheduled to hold on Saturday, July 16.

According to the list, 15 political parties and candidates are participating in the election.

Lasun Yussuff, the governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Osun and three others submitted only WAEC/NECO certificates to INEC. Photo credit: @LasunRt

Source: Twitter

Out of the 15 candidates, four registered with the First Leaving School Certificate (FLSC), WAEC and NECO while the remaining registered with HND, B.Sc and other advanced degrees, including MSc.

It is, however, noteworthy that registering with lower degrees does not make any candidate less qualified as long as the degree is within the requirements of the Constitution.

To be elected as a state governor in Nigeria, the 1999 Constitution, Section 177, stipulates that an aspirant must have "been educated up to at least School Certificate level or its equivalent", among other requirements.

It is equally important to note that some candidates may have higher qualifications and opt to submit only FSLC, NECO and WAEC since they are also acceptable in line with the constitution.

Below are the candidates who registered with the FLSC (Primary school), WAEC and NECO (Secondary school) certificates.

Number Candidates Parties Academic Qualifications 1 Awoyemi Oluwatayo Lukuman APM FSLC, WAEC 2 Yussuff Sulaimon Lasun LP FSLC, SSCE 3 Abede Adetonal Samuel NRM FSLC, WAEC 4 Adesuyi John Olufemi ZLP FSLC, NECO

Osun 2022: INEC set sight on replicating success of Ekiti polls

Meanwhile, INEC chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has said the electoral body was poised to replicate the success it recorded in the June 18 gubernatorial polls in Ekiti state.

It will be recalled that the election in Ekiti state was greeted with a lot of positive reviews from political pundits, critics, civil societies and other engaging stakeholders.

While inspecting the non-sensitive materials at the INEC office in Osogbo on Monday, July 4, the INEC boss assured the people of his utmost commitment to ensure the election supersedes the record of Ekiti polls.

Source: Legit.ng