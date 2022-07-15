The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended the continuous voter registration by two weeks.

During an extraordinary session on Friday, July 15, the commission said the registration will end by Sunday, July 31, The Cable reports.

Added to this, INEC said the exercise will commence from 9 am to 5 pm daily and that it will now include weekends.

The registration will end by July 31 according to INEC

This was disclosed by Festus Okoye, INEC commissioner for information and voter education.

In his speech, Okoye revealed that the registration will resume after the 2023 general elections when it is put on hold on the stipulated deadline.

His words:

“We appeal for the patience and understanding of all Nigerians as we conclude the exercise which will resume after the 2023 General Election.

“We observed that following the continuation of the exercise beyond 30th June 2022, many of the registration centres recorded low turnout of prospective registrants.

“With this two-week extension, we appeal to eligible citizens not to wait until the last few days before they inundate the centres again to register.

“We appreciate that the timeframe may be tight for many prospective registrants, but there is a lot that the Commission is required to do under the electoral legal framework in relation to voter registration and compilation of the register that will require time to accomplish.

“We appreciate the interest of Nigerians to register and participate in the electoral process and once again reiterate our commitment to credible and transparent elections. This can only be achieved with the support and cooperation of all Nigerians.”

