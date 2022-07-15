Pastor William Folorunso Kumuyi, the founder and general superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, has again revealed his position on the Muslim-Muslim ticket

Ahead of the 2023 elections, the nation's revered cleric called on politicians to first consider the interest of Nigerians before making their decisions

Kumuyi admonished the politicians vying for elective positions in the country to consult and conduct research before concluding so as to know the true desire of Nigerians

As opinions about the APC Muslim-Muslim ticket rage, the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry has made clear his position, Daily Nigerian reports.

On Wednesday, July 13, in Ilorin, shortly after he paid courtesy to Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara, Kumuyi in a chat with newsmen, said that presidential flagbearers of various political parties should look at the heartbeat of Nigeria and the desires of people before making their decisions.

Kumuyi has shared his thoughts on the Muslim-Muslim ticket fielded by the ruling party. Photo credit: PASTOR W F KUMUYI

The cleric said:

“The Muslim-Muslim or Christian-Christan ticket is a difficult and slippery area.”

Tinubu's choice of Shettima, Kumuyi wades in

The APC presidential flagbearer Bola Tinubu and his party took that slippery way to make Borno Sen and former Governor Kashim Shettima his running mate.

Pastor Kumuyi opined:

“What I will say is that the political office holders should look at the heartbeat of the country as well as desires of the people."

The octogenarian is considered, by many, a pro-government preacher because he always asks for prayers for Nigeria’s leaders instead of confronting them.

Pastor Kumuyi tells Nigerians all will be well

Legit.ng had reported that the prominent cleric admonished Nigerians not to be perturbed by the present situation of things while noting that all will be well in due time.

Kumuyi noted that God would bring in more people that would be profitable and beneficial to the well-being of Nigerians.

He said:

“We will keep on preaching the gospel believing that God shows His love to everyone, both good, bad and ugly and bring in more people that will be profitable for the country.”

2023: Osinbajo clashes with APC, Tinubu over Muslim-Muslim ticket

Emerging report has it that Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo is in a heated clash with the APC and Bola Tinubu.

It was gathered that the adoption of a Muslim-Muslim ticket by the presidential flagbearer of the APC has ignited a new wave of tension in the party.

A verified source from the state house said Osinbajo expressed a serious objection to the adoption of a Muslim-Muslim ticket by the ruling party.

