Bola Tinubu's comment that labour party supporters will labour to death has angered Hon Yusuf Lasun

The Labour Party governorship candidate in Osun state stated that Tinubu is encouraging laziness by the statement he made

Lasun also said Tinubu's wish for people to labour to death will happen to him and not to Labour Party supporters

Osogbo - The governorship candidate of Labour Party in Osun state, Hon Yusuf Lasun has berated Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his comments at the mega rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state on Wednesday, July 13.

The APC presidential candidate had declared that the Labour Party will labour till death ahead of the governorship poll.

Tinubu's comments that Labour Party supporters will labour till death continues to attract condemnations. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

Reacting to Tinubu's statement while speaking on Arise TV, Lasun, a former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives said:

“I pity that man, I pity him. I pity him. When you wish people dead, then the same thing will happen to him too. I pity him. The man can no longer get hold of his life.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“Four years ago, you went to the palace of the Ataoja and told the whole world that you are richer than Osun state. And that you are going to give to Osun state a financial engineer, after four years, nobody is seeing any financial engineering taking place in Osun.

“Today, you are here again, you say people will labour to death. The man is telling everybody that you don't have to work to be somebody in life. Me, I want to labour, but I don't want to labour in vain.

“You want to tell our parents that laboured to send us to school that they have just wasted their own lifetime? What they are doing in Yoruba land is to truncate our progress. As a Yourba man, I am going to face him and I am facing him.

“If he has all the powers in the world, let him do his worse. He is not the only Yoruba man. If he wants to be president, let him campaign all over Nigeria.”

Tinubu curses Obi’s supporters, says 'God won’t make you labourers’

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Tinubu told Osun electorates to vote for the APC like their Ekiti counterparts, saying:

“I ask you to please do the same thing you did in Ekiti. Come out with your PVCs and vote massively for APC. The vote is in your hand. Be very vigilant. Be watchful. You will not do it in vain.”

“Don’t mind PDP and other mushroom parties; they will labour till they die. God will not make you labourers.”

2023: Peter Obi gives superb response to Tinubu on labour comment

Responding to Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on Wednesday, July 13, said that there is dignity in labour, adding:

“I listened to our national chairman when he said that somebody said that they can labour till death. When they they talk like that, when they show you hatred, Labour Party will show them love. There is dignity in labour.

“Vote for Labour Party so that your children can have jobs. Vote for people that will work for you.”

Source: Legit.ng