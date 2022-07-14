The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on Wednesday, July 13, said that there is dignity in labour

Obi said this in response to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's recent comment which was described as an attack on the LP

The former Anambra governor's reply to Tinubu was given during a rally in Osun for the LP's governorship candidate Yusuf Lasun

Osun - The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has responded to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's criticism on labour from concerning the opposition party.

During a rally organised in Osun ahead of the Saturday, July 16, governorship election, Obi noted that when other political parties like the All Progressives Congres (APC) come with hatred, the Labour Party will show love, The Cable reports.

Replying Tinubu, Obi said there is dignity in labour (Photo: @PeterObi, @officialABAT)

Noting that there is dignity in labour, the former Anambra governor urged voters to elect a leader with a vision and passion for their children in the person of Yusuf Lasun, LP's governorship candidate in Osun.

Obi said it is time to take back Nigeria from the grip of those who have been in power for the past 23 years.

His words:

“I listened to our national chairman when he said that somebody said that they can labour till death. When they they talk like that, when they show you hatred, Labour Party will show them love. There is dignity in labour.

“Vote for Labour Party so that your children can have jobs. Vote for people that will work for you.

“We want to change Nigeria and the only way we can change Nigeria is to remove all these people who have put Nigeria where it is for the past 23 years. This is time for them to go.

“They are owing salaries, pensions; and those that are working hard are not been paid. But this will stop once you vote Labour Party on Saturday."

Tinubu curses Obi’s supporters? ‘God won’t make you labourers

Recall that Tinubu lashed out at the opposition party on Tuesday.

Obi’s supporters known as Obidients comprise young persons who have been campaigning vigorously, particularly on social media.

Ahead of Saturday governorship election, Tinubu and APC bigwigs held a mega rally in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

