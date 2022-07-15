Singer Portable has suddenly turned into a motivational speaker as he has just dropped another nugget for his teeming fans to hold on to

The singer, in a video via his Instagram page, said anyone who promises one can fail, and only the person that helps one is the true helper

Comedian Arole and many of his followers have reacted to this new post as they agreed with him and noted he was saying the truth

Controversial street sensation Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has dropped a lecture for his fans on who a helper is.

According to him, only the person who helped someone can be called a helper, not a person who promises to help. However, he added that a person who promises to help could change his mind.

He wrote in a caption the post:

"Na Who Help Who Be Your Helper Who Promise You Fit Change Mind ….. Thank God Today Is Another Day."

Portable campaigns for APC

The singer has been in the news for a few days now for his involvement in the gubernatorial campaign for the election coming up on Saturday, July 16, in Osun state.

Many of his followers and some other Nigerians have accused him of betraying singer Davido by publicly supporting the All Progressives Congress (APC) against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), under which Davido’s uncle is contesting.

Portable has since taken to his Instagram page to clear the air, saying he was paid and had to do the job he was paid for.

Reactions have continued to trail the fact that the singer joined the APC on a road show yesterday, July 14, the same day Davido was in town for the PDP mega rally in Oshogbo.

Reactions to Portable’s nugget

officialarole:

“Deeeeep . I just love this guy.”

fimybaby:

“Words of wisdom from our king.”

omoobafire:

“The number 1 , Doctor Zeh !!! Na you fit this industry!!!! Give them ❤️”

sir_teeblingz:

“I think this guy is doing what is right, he get paid so he has to carry out his job, imagine if Davido campaign for PDP will people call him out or abuse him . Zazu jaye lo but apply sense bro”

Portable Zazu shades Davido

Legit.ng reported that ahead of the Osun state governorship election, there had been an ongoing drama between Nigerian singers Davido and Portable, with the two massively backing their preferred candidates.

In a video, Portable, also known as Idamu Adugbo, shaded Davido for unfollowing him on Instagram because of their political differences in Osun state.

Portable in the Yoruba language said he is not the son of a wealthy man as he made his father rich, unlike Davido, whose father Adedeji Adeleke is one of the richest men in the country.

