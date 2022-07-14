Governor Rotimi Akeredolu announced some major reshuffling to his cabinet on Wednesday, July 13

Though he did not give reasons for the changes but made some major redeployment of commissioners to other ministries

However, shortly after the redeployment was announced, one of his top cabinet members, Mrs Yetunde Adeyanju tendered her resignation

Ondo, Akure - One of the cabinet members of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Yetunde Adeyanju has called it a day with the state government.

According to a report by PremiumTimes, Mrs Adeyanju who is the commissioner for physical planning and urban development tendered her resignation shortly after the governor announced a major reshuffling of his cabinet.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu made some major changes to his cabinet on Wednesday, July 13. Photo: Rotimi Akeredolu

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathered that Governor Akeredolu on Wednesday, July 13 declared that he will be making some major changes within his cabinet.

The changes took effect when he redeployed former Commissioner for Regional Integration and Diaspora, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju to the Ministry of Information and Orientation, and former Commissioner for Physical and Urban Development, Fatai Aburumaku was switched to the Ministry of Water and Sanitation, while Mrs Adeyanju, who was the former Commissioner for Water and Sanitation, was redeployed to the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

However as contained in her resignation note addressed to the governor, she expressed her gratitude to the state and the governor for giving her the opportunity to serve in her capacity.

Adeyanju gives reason for resignation

While stating the reason for her resignation, she said:

“My decision is predicated on a personal conviction to explore other endeavours outside politics for now.

“However, I am grateful to you for the golden opportunity given to me to contribute to the growth of our dear state, especially with the Kamomi Aketi Rural Water Supply.

“You gave me the platform and I am proud that I used it well for the good of humanity. Kamomi AKETI water scheme remains the joy of thousands of rural dwellers today.

“Once again, I thank you for the opportunity to serve. Best wishes, Adeyanju Yetunde (Mrs),” she said in the letter.

