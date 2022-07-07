The PDP and all its affiliate bodies nationwide are all preparing adequately for the 2023 general elections

One of such groups that have been active in the political space in the last few months is the PDP New Generation

The group has taken a step further in its activities to set up a national strategic committee made up of prominent PDP youths

FCT, Abuja - The PDP New Generation is set to launch the second phase of Operation Rescue Nigeria Project with the theme “One Nation – Atiku For All Campaign.”

A statement sent to Legit.ng by the spokesperson of the PDP support group, noted that the campaign is targeted mainly at the branding and promotion of Atiku/Okowa ticket ahead of the 2023 general election.

The PDP New Generation is a prominent youth group within the main opposition party. Photo credit: @PDPnewgen

He said the campaign will focus on tapping the voice of the citizens and amplifying it through innovative communications, public opinion research, and grassroots-level advocacy.

He added:

“The “One Nation – Atiku For All Campaign” will be a grassroots mobilization campaign across the 774 local governments in Nigeria.

“In furtherance of this development, the board and management of PDP New Generation have constituted a National Strategic Committee of 25 vibrant youths to steer the “One Nation – Atiku For All Campaign.”

“Having, Hauwa Atiku-Uwais as chairperson, Hon. Yusuf Kunle MON, as Vice-Chair, and Audu Mahmood as the committee secretary.

“Hauwa Atiku-Uwais, is a graduate of Biological Sciences from the University of Westminster, United Kingdom. She is one of Nigeria’s most powerful public speakers and very passionate about advocating for justice, equity, and good governance.

“Hauwa is the CEO of Dark Delight Limited and founder, Hauwa Atiku-Uwais Foundation.

“Other members of the National Strategic Committee are - Marylynn Okowa, Prince Olatunji Olusoji, Dare Akinniyi, Olawale Idris, Chief Mrs. Shimite Bello, Mr. Idowu Ayodeji, Mr. Andrew Abu, Mr. Shamsu Yuguda, Mr. Umar Hussaini Baba, Mr. James Arry Abel, and Dr. Apollos Akomaka.

“Others are Prince Bello Kolawole Muyideen, Mr. Banjo Moses, Mrs. Shirleyann Ede, Mr. Yusuf Adamu Kofare, Engr. Shima Ayu, Dr. Ugochukwu Williams, Mr. Oladotun Mabinuori, Mr. Mohammed Ahmed Gorko, Mr. Issa Gidado, Syndey Daila, and Mr. Obande Gideon.”

He added that the PDP New Generation remains steadfast in the promotion and mobilization of youth participation and inclusion in political activities and governance for a better Nigeria.

