Election will validate Tinubu’s acceptability in southwest

The victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the July 16 election will validate the acceptability of the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in the Southwest, Prof. Razaq Abubakre said yesterday.

Abubakre, who hails from Osun, urged the people to support the APC in the coming July 16 governorship election as the reward of hard work is more work. According to him, the election will transcend party lines.

He said: “May we not be complacent on the vote of July 16, 2022. It straddles all primordial, mundane and tendentious cleavages in this region. It is the vote our beloved allies, our brothers from the rest of Nigeria beyond the Southwest look up to as a veritable stamping of Bola Tinubu as providing strategic and impactful leadership for his zone.

“It is an election that is expected to deepen further the support of Nigerians from other geopolitical zones for our man. It is a consolidation of all his philanthropic, visionary and succession planning credentials aimed at inspiring good governance and human, as well as infrastructural transformation for inclusive, sustainable socio-economic development at all levels.

“May God Almighty inspire us all to do the needful at this nick of time in keeping with the cliché of strike the iron when it is red hot.” The retired professor had earlier predicted that the achievements of Osun governor, Gboyega Oyetola in his first tenure would make him win a second term in office.

Abubakre is a professor of Arabic Language and Literature, a graduate of the University of Ibadan (UI), former Vice-Chancellor of Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, Kwara State, and former Federal Commissioner, Public Complaints Commission (PCC).

