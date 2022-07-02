The importance of political parties in mobilizing citizen participation before elections is being taken seriously by the PDP New Generation

FCT, Abuja - A group, PDP New Generation has revealed that 7,000 Nigerian youths are set to join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The group also revealed that it will commence a 5-day nationwide distribution exercise of PDP membership cards to the youths scattered all over the country.

The PDP New Generation is led by young Nigerians pushing for reforms in government at all levels. Photo credit: @pdpnewgen

This was contained in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Saturday, July 2 by Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, the spokesman of the PDP New Generation.

The statement read:

“You will recall that on 20th April 2022, during a national press conference on state of the nation, PDP New Generation led by our director-general, Audu Mahmood, launched a project titled “Operation Rescue Nigeria Campaign.”

“The first phase of the campaign project, which lasted for over 2 months and will end by July 5th 2022, was a pro-PDP campaign aimed at promoting the party, mobilizing youth participation in politics, and registration for PVC.

“The campaign, which took place in the FCT and almost all the 36 states of the federation, was a huge success as thousands of young men and women with PVCs registered with the PDP New Generation via an online registration portal.

“Due to popular demand, PDP New Generation will commence a 5-day nationwide distribution exercise of 7,000 pieces of PDP membership cards to some of its bonafide registered members with PVCs.

“The membership cards are to be received by our members and taken to their respective PDP ward secretariats, for proper registration and documentation into the folds of our great party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“The distribution exercise will take place from 4th to 9th July 2022. It will be conducted by the zonal, state, and local government coordinators of the PDP New Generation across the country.

“As we all look forward to the launching of the second phase of “Operation Rescue Nigeria Campaign,” permit me to wish us all a successful journey ahead.”

2023: PDP New Generation congratulates Okowa for emerging as Atiku's running mate

Recall that the PDP New Generation recently congratulated Senator Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa on his emergence as the PDP vice-presidential candidate for the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

In a statement signed by its director-general, Audu Mahmood, and sent to Legit.ng on Friday, June 17, the PDP New Generation declared that Governor Okowa has distinguished himself as an experienced politician with capacity.

The group further stated that the Delta state governor has cognate legislative experience as a former senator.

Atiku has answers to Nigeria's challenges, says Okowa

On his part, Governor Okowa said Atiku Abubakar has solutions to the numerous challenges bedevilling Nigeria.

The Delta state governor made the comment on Thursday, June 16 in his acceptance speech after his nomination as the vice-presidential candidate of the PDP.

He said that the solutions to Nigeria's problems as a nation lay in Atiku’s book "My Covenant With Nigeria" and urged party members and all Nigerians to join hands with the PDP to rescue the nation from maladministration.

