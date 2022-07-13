The Head of new media to the Peoples Democratic Party, Anthony Ehilebo, has called out Nigerians over the recent Kuje prison invasion by terrorist

According to Ehilebo Nigerians were the reason for the invasion due to their negligence over serious matters

He said Nigerians don't usually exercise their rights as they had the power to influence and force the Senate to impeach President Buhari

Anthony Ehilebo, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, head of new media, has blamed Nigerians for the country's current situation, especially regarding Buhari's alleged inability to tackle the current wave of insecurity.

Reacting to the Tuesday, July 5 attack on the Kuje medium prison in Abuja where over 879 prisoners were freed including top Boko Haram detainees, Ehilebo, in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng said Nigerians are to blame for Buhari and his government's alleged incompetence.

Anthony Ehilebo said Nigerians did not exercise their rights in forcing the Senate to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari. Photo: Channels TV

Source: Facebook

He lamented that despite the power Nigerians possess to change things for good, they have decided not to act when it matters.

Ehilebo, in what appears like an analogy said if someone has a defective staff that keeps failing and does not sack such a staff, he should be ready to face the music when it happens.

The PDP chieftain believes Nigerians have the ability to challenge the government on issues affecting them, but that they have looked the other way.

He said:

"I blame Nigerians. This time around, I blame them because if you have a defective staff, I mean your staff that keeps failing you and you are not doing anything about it, your life will be in danger. If you fail to sack the staff, then face the consequences of living with that staff."

"Nigerians need to force the National Assembly to impeach Buhari" - Ehilebo

The lawyer said it has reached an alarming point that Nigerians should be told the truth so they can think about their situation and act now.

He said they ought to have forced the National Assembly to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari over incompetence.

According to him:

"I think we have gotten to that point where we must tell Nigerians the truth to their face. Most times we play the blame game by just blaming Buhari, but that will amount to nothing. Nigerians have to act.

"Nigerians need to force the National Assembly to impeach the president. If the most hardened criminals in Nigeria would be set free in such a manner, then something is absolutely wrong if Nigerians continue to keep quiet."

Ehilebo slams FG over escape of Boko Haram detainees from prison facility

Lamenting the release of Boko Haram detainees from the medium-security prison, Ehilebo blamed the government's decision of keeping them there in the first place.

"There is no way you can tell me that high-profile terrorists like Kabiru Sokoto and a host of others have escaped from prison, then the president still has his job? We are not serious. And then the Minister of Defence goes ahead to say we will see what we can do.

"And the president is still posturing, not knowing that terror has been unleashed in his own enclaves. He cannot marvel over the Kuje attack because the same terrorists have attacked his own convoy.

"We still have to go back to who has the power to resolve this issue. Where does the real power to resolve this issue lie? It lies in the hands of the people. Someone is a threat or playing with your life and you cannot in the first instance sack that person, and you think that is normal?"

Advancing more reasons for the rising insecurity in the country, the PDP chieftain said:

"The reason for this insecurity is because of the government's inaction. If something happens repeatedly and people don't get sacked, why won't it continue? What does it take to sack someone who is not performing?

"Simply tell your representatives in the National Assembly that, 'if you can't sack the president, then don't come home because you are not representing our interest. Simple! We have this power but the question is whether we have even identified that we have it. It's sad.

"How do you have the power to reverse something and you are not doing it, and you expect a miracle to happen?"

ISWAP, on Tuesday, July 5 set free about 879 inmates from Kuje prison. Of the 879 inmates who escaped, over 60 of them were terrorists kept in detention.

The development has since caused fear among residents of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Abuja who believe that terrorists may launch another attack on the nation's capital.

Kuje jailbreak terrorist Arrested in Abuja Motor Park

In another related news, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said it has apprehended one of the fleeing Kuje prison inmates.

The suspect who was on the run was nabbed in the early hours of Monday in Abuja, as confirmed by the spokesman of the agency, Femi Babafemi through a statement.

Meanwhile, Kuje prison was attacked last week by scores of insurgents, and the ISWAP group claimed responsibility for the attack by releasing a video of its men in action.

Kuje prison break: President Buhari reacts

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed disappointment with the Intelligence system, following the terrorists’ attack on Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje.

After inspecting the attack scene on Wednesday, July 6, the president faulted the intelligence system at Kuje prison.

“I am disappointed with the intelligence system. How can terrorists organise, have weapons, attack a security installation and get away with it," he said.

