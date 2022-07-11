One of the terror suspects who escaped from the Kuje prison has been arrested by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA)

The suspect who was on the run was nabbed in the early hours of Monday in Abuja, as confirmed by the spokesman of the agency, Femi Babafemi through a statement

Meanwhile, Kuje prison was attacked last week by scores of insurgents, and the ISWAP group claimed responsibility for the attack by releasing a video of its men in action

One of the terrorists who fled Kuje prison during last week’s invasion has been nabbed at a motor park in the nation’s capital, Daily Trust reports.

Legit.ng had reported how terrorists invaded the prison and released over 800 inmates, including all the Boko Haram suspects.

One of the terror suspects who escaped from the Kuje prison has been nabbed. Photo credit: Saeed Hassan Taura, NDLEA

Source: Facebook

ISWAP claims responsibility of last week's attack

The Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) had claimed responsibility for the attack.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) had released the names and pictures of the suspects.

NDLEA confirmed Idi's arrest

However, on Monday, eagle-eyed operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) nabbed the fleeing inmate, Suleiman Idi, at Area 1 motor park in the Federal Capital Territory.

He was attempting to board a commercial vehicle to Maiduguri, Borno state, when he was arrested, according to Femi Babafemi, the NDLEA spokesman.

Babafemi in a statement said:

“During preliminary interview, the wanted terror suspect confirmed he was remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre for terrorism and robbery charges, adding that he was indeed one of the inmates who escaped from the facility last Tuesday.”

Hard drugs found on Idi

Three wraps of hard drugs were reportedly found on Idi.

Legit.ng gathered also that Idi is number four on the list the NCoS released at the weekend.

The previous arrest

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd), while commending his men for the arrest, directed that the wanted suspect should be immediately handed over to NCoS.

This is the second suspect to be recaptured after the NCoS unveiled the identities of fleeing inmates.

Photo emerges as police arrest terrorist who escaped from Kuje prison in northern state

The police command in Nasarawa state has arrested Hassan Hassan whose name and picture were among the inmates with Boko Haram/Terrorism Cases who escaped from Kuje prison after the attack on the correctional facility in Abuja.

Hassan was arrested in the Keffi local government area of the state, according to a report by The Punch.

Legit.ng gathers that the police spokesman the state, DSP Ramhan Nansel, made the disclosure in a press statement made available to newsmen in Lafia on Saturday, July 9.

Kuje prison break: President Buhari reacts

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed disappointment with the Intelligence system, following the terrorists’ attack on Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje.

After inspecting the attack scene on Wednesday, July 6, the president faulted the intelligence system at Kuje prison.

“I am disappointed with the intelligence system. How can terrorists organise, have weapons, attack a security installation and get away with it," he said.

Source: Legit.ng