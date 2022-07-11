About one year for him to complete his eight-year tenure, President Buhari said he cannot wait to vacate the Aso Villa

The president admitted that the job has been tough and he is eager to hand over to his successor who will be elected in the 2023 general election

President Buhari also said he will be retiring to Daura in Katsina state, not Kaduna, where he had a better house

Daura, Katsina state - President Muhammadu Buhari has opened up that he is eager to hand over to his successor because “it’s been tough”.

The president, according to Daily Trust, said this while receiving some governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC), legislators and political leaders at his residence in Daura, Katsina State, on Monday, July 11.

President Buhari said he is eager to hand over to his successor in 2023. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Buhari also told his guests to be mindful in helping the many Nigerians that were looking for opportunities.

“By this time next year, I would have made the most out of the two terms, and the remaining months I will do my best,” he was quoted as saying.

I am retiring to my house in Daura, says Buhari

President Buhari told the governors and political leaders that he had not been to his house in Daura for close to a year due to the demands of the office.

The Nigerian leader said he would retire to Daura, not Kaduna, where he had a better house.

“I wish the person who is coming after me the very best,” he said.

On security, the President said the northwest had posed more challenges, and some success had been recorded in other regions such as northeast and south-south.

His words:

“I am eager to go. I can tell you it has been tough. I am grateful to God that people appreciate the personal sacrifices we have been making."

5 months strike: President Buhari addresses ASUU, gives a strong directive

Meanwhile, President Buhari has urged the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to call off the five-month-long strike that has kept students of the tertiary institutions across the country at home.

The president said that students cannot continue to stay at home.

He noted that the ongoing strike had already taken a toll on the psychology of parents, students and other stakeholders, throwing up many moral issues that already beg for attention.

