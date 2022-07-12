Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is known to be a shrewd strategist when it comes to regional and national politics.

Thus, in preparation to clinch victory during the presidential election in 2023, the APC national leader has his strong men already working for him across the country.

Igbokwe said Tinubu's victory in 2023 will be total (Photo: @tsg2023)

Source: Facebook

A comprehensive list of Tinubu's powerful pillars who will help him floor his opponent to eventually see that he succeeds President Muhammadu Buhari has been released by Joe Igbokwe.

According to the list shared on Facebook by Igbokwe on Tuesday, July 12, governors, bigwigs, and chieftains of the ruling party are in not less than 14 states to work for Tinubu's emergence.

See the list and the states below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Borno: Ali Modu Sheriff, Kashim Shettima, and Babagana Zulum

Kano: Ganduje, Kwankwaso, Shekarau and Tanko Yakassai

Kaduna: El-Rufai and Uba Sani

Ogun: Abiodun, Osoba, Amosun and Gbega Daniel

Ekiti: Governor Kayode Fayemi, Adebayo, Fayose, Oni, Bamidele, and Adeyeye

Osun: Governor Oyetola, Baba Akande, Aregbesola and Omisore

Nasarawa: Governor Sule and Al-Makura

Edo: Adams Oshiomole and Ize-Iyamu

Bauchi: Adamu Adamu and Yakubu Dogara

Gombe: Inuwa Yahaya and Danjuma Goje

Kwara: AbdulRahman will work for Tinubu.

Katsina: Governor Aminu Masari, Hadi Sirika, Dikki Radda and Ibrahim Masari

Zamfara: Governor Bello Matawalle, Marafa, Yerima, Yari and Shinkafi

Lagos: Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Fashola, Gbajabiamila, Baba Olusi, Prophet Odunmbaku

Igbokwe said Kwara is the only state whose delegates all voted for Tinubu.

He added that Tinubu's victory will be total which is why, according to him, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian People Party (NNPP) said he should take it easy.

2023: It’s my turn to be president, says Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Tinubu on Thursday, June 2 said that he deserved to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari based on his antecedents.

Tinubu, one of the leading presidential aspirants in the ruling APC stated this during his visit to Abeokuta to seek the support of delegates in Ogun state ahead of the party's presidential primary election.

The former Lagos state governor who spoke in Yoruba language, recalled that he had played significant roles in the build-up to the emergence of the APC as the national ruling party.

Source: Legit.ng