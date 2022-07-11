Asiwaju Bola Tinubu's decision to settle for a Muslim as his running mate has started eliciting reactions from Nigerians

The forum of Middle Belts Youths have described his choice as a slap to the north and an insult to Nigerians

According to the group, the APC has shown that is is an arrogant and an anti-people party not bothered about the feelings of Nigerians

FCT, Abuja - Following the nomination of former Borno governor, Kashim Shettima as the running mate to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming polls, the forum of Middle Belts Youths have described his choice as a slap to the north and an insult to Nigerians.

President of the forum, Terrence Kuanum in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Monday, July 11 stated that the youths received with sadness and utter disappointment the decision of the Tinubu to pick another Muslim as his running mate.

Tinubu's decision to settle for a Muslim running mate has been widely condemned across the country. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

Part of the statement read:

“Although we anticipated that the party which has no regard for inclusiveness and fairness would go for a Muslim-Muslim ticket, we thought the party could for once, tow the line of honour, justice and fairness by taking into consideration the feelings of other Nigerians.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“But the leopard as they say, can never have its spots washed away by rain. The anti-people party made good its arrogant boast that it would do what suits it and Nigerians can go to hell.

“It is frightening that a party that prides itself as a progressive one could neglect the yearnings of Nigerians - as it has always done - at a time that any sane and decent group is clamouring for inclusivity.

“It leaves one wondering if those in the ruling party which scammed its way into power would ever repent.

“Sad enough, the party which is known for making unforced errors had in the build-up to the blunder of settling for a Muslim-Muslim ticket, called the bluff of Christians and other ethnic minorities, not just from the north, but the entire country.”

The group further said the decision is a clandestine way to say Christians, especially from the north are bereft of competent people.

It added:

“The APC should have been reasonable enough to present a ticket that shall take into consideration the colouration and temperature of the country at the moment. But they chose to thread on the path of dishonour.

“That is indeed an insult and a clear way of saying those who are not comfortable with the move can go-to-hell.”

The group called on Nigerians to roundly reject the APC ticket, adding that it is more about insulting citizens than seeking power to provide solution to the myriad of the nations problems.

2023: Aisha Yesufu berates Tinubu for choosing Muslim running mate

On her part, rights activist, Aisha Yefufu has berated Tinubu for choosing a Muslim running mate ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Sharing her thoughts on Tinubu's action, Yesufu said the decision of the APC presidential candidate is not justifiable.

She further stated that a Muslim-Muslim ticket is an insult to fairness, equity and justice.

2023: Foreign Policy describes Tinubu and Atiku as 'deeply uninspiring'

Meanwhile, an American news publication, Foreign Policy, has described Tinubu and Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as 'deeply inspiring.'

The comment was made in an article concerning the forthcoming presidential election where the duo are the leading candidates.

Making reference to Tinubu, the article stated that:

“There are plenty of problems with Tinubu, most notably his health. Over the last couple of years, he has spent months abroad on medical vacations, just as Buhari has, fueling fears that the rigours of the job might prove fatal.”

Source: Legit.ng