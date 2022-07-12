The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to claims viral on social media that its national legal adviser, Barr. Ahmad Usman El-Marzuq, has resigned his membership in the party.

In a statement released on Monday, July 11, by the APC's national publicity secretary, Felix Morka, the ruling party debunked the claim.

Morka in the statement said Barr. El-Marzuq is and will continue to be a member of the party.

The APC has denied the rumour (Photo: @OfficialAPCNg)

Source: Twitter

The APC's spokesman added that the report is either borne out of mischief or extreme negligence.

Morka's statement read:

"Our attention has been drawn to a false and misleading report circulating on some media platforms that the National Legal Adviser of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has resigned.

"Barr. Ahmad Usman El-Marzuq is, and remains, the National Legal Adviser of APC.

"Barr. Daniel Bwala was not the National Legal Adviser of the Party as erroneously reported.

"The report is either borne out of mischief or extreme negligence. We urge the General Public to kindly disregard."

The statement was also shared on Facebook on Monday by Buhari Sallau, a presidential media aide.

