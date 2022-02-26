The grand award ceremony organised by the Nigerian Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) on Thursday, February 24, was attended by prominent personalities in the country from various works of life.

The ceremony was in honour of the achievement of the first lady, Aisha Buhari who was represented by her daughters, Halima Buhari-Sheriff and Zahra Buhari-Indimi.

The first lady was represented by her daughters (Photo: Aisha Buhari)

Source: Facebook

Speaking on the award, the president's wife said on her Facebook page:

"I was honored earlier today by the Nigerian Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) with the award of “Icon and Beacon of Hope for Empowerment.”

"My daughters, Halima Buhari-Sheriff and Zahra Buhari-Indimi received the award on my behalf.

"I dedicate this award to the vulnerable populations in Nigeria, and I thank the organizers for this award."

Among those present at the event were Rochas Okorocha, a former governor of Imo who is also a presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the minister of women affairs, Pauline Kedem Tallen.

The event afforded an avenue for interaction among the attendees like Okorocha and the first lady's daughters.

History made as Aisha Buhari visits Senate chambers, mission revealed

Meanwhile, for the first in the history of Nigeria, the wife of a sitting president was received at the Senate chambers on Wednesday, February 23.

Aisha was in the Senate chambers to witness the laying of the report of the constitution review committee.

The upper chamber delayed the submission of the report during its plenary on Wednesday, waiting for the arrival of the first lady.

Aisha was accompanied to the chamber by Tallen, the minister of finance, budget, and national planning, Zainab Ahmed, and some personal aides attached to her office.

Recognising her presence during the session, Senate President Ahmad Lawan said:

“Let me on behalf of all of us welcome to the chamber the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the mother of the nation. Your Excellency, you are welcome.

“Let me recognise the presence of the honourable minister of women affairs who is a friend of the senate.

“The First Lady has been consistent in supporting gender inclusivity, we are all in support of gender sensitivity. In this Senate, we have only two groups, the female senators and ‘he for shes...’"

