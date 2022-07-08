Minister of Justice, AGF Abubakar Malami is now one of the in-laws of President Muhammadu Buhari

Malami got married to one of President Buhari's daughters, Nana Hadiza, at Aso Rock Villa on Friday, July 8

Hadiza was formerly married to Abdulrahman Mamman Kurfi with whom she was reported to have had six children

Nigeria's minister of justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami on Friday, July 8, wedded Nana Hadiza, one of the daughters of President Muhammadu Buhari.

It was gathered that the wedding took place on Friday at a closed-door Nikkai ceremony held at Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Buhari's daughter is now Malami's third wife (Photo: theweddingstreet_ng)

Source: Instagram

Sources claim that although the ceremony was marked with a Nikkah, it went off with no official wedding festivities.

Nana Hadiza is the daughter of Safinatu's President Buhari’s first wife,

She was married to Abdulrahman Mamman Kurfi and divorced the northerner after a union that produced six children

Hadiza is now the third wife of Malami with Aisha being the first and Fatima, the second.

Source: Legit.ng