Photos of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu praying while sitting on a chair have attracted reactions from Nigerians on social media

Some of them questioned the health status of the APC chieftain who is one of the leading presidential candidates for the 2023 elections

Islamic scholars have, however, explained that one can sit on a chair while praying due to factors such as health and old age

Lagos, Nigeria - Pictures of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu praying while sitting on a chair have elicited a lot of comments from Nigerians on Twitter.

The reactions followed the pictures of Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, observing Eid-el-Kabir prayers at the Lagos central mosque, Oluwole on Saturday, July 9.

Pictures of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu praying while sitting on a chair raise questions about his health. Photo credit: @gboyegaakosile

Source: Twitter

The pictures were shared on Twitter by Gboyega Akosile, the Chief Press Secretary to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

"And why is baba not sitting as others?", Akinrinmade Isaac , @activeKolins, asked.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Another Twitter user, Endbadpolitics, @endbadpolitics, reacted:

"Why his he sitting down Muslims don’t sit down !!!! This man is not well "

Sitting down while praying: What Islamic scholars say

Speaking on the Islamic ruling on the mode of prayer, the founder of Al-Mustofiyya Islamic Society of Nigeria (MISN), Ustaz Maisuna M. Yahya, said it was right to sit to observe the Muslim prayers in mosques or at home, Daily Trust reported.

The Islamic scholar was reacting to a similar development when some Nigerians asked why President Muhammadu Buhari also sits on chair while praying.

According to Ustaz Yahya, the postures in daily prayers or supererogatory prayers as recommended in Islamic law vary, depending on every individual’s status of health.

“Standing, if one has the capacity, where one doesn’t, perhaps due to ill-health, weakness, feebleness, dizziness among others, then sitting down, whether on a mat, or in a chair is recommended next to standing posture.

“However, if the two aforementioned positions become impossible, then, one can lay on one’s right side, left side, abdomen or back to observe his or her prayers,” Yahya said citing a verse of the Glorious Qur’an, Surah Al-Imran verse 191 (Q3:191).

Also reacting to President Buhari's case, the Chief Imam, Fouad Lababidi Central Mosque, Wuse, Abuja, Dr Tajudeen Bello Adigun, said it was right to observe the prayers while sitting.

According to him, sitting on a chair while praying is in accordance with the Sharia and that Sharia is not to make things difficult but to make things easy for Muslims and mankind.

Also, according to Islam Question and Answer (islamqa.info), under the supervision of Sheik Muhammad Saalih al-Munajjid:

"Standing, bowing and prostrating are pillars or essential parts of the prayer. Whoever can do them, it is obligatory for him to do them in the manner prescribed in sharee’ah.

"Whoever is not able to do them because of sickness or old age, it is Sunnah for him to sit on the ground or on a chair."

Eid-el-Kabir: Asiwaju Tinubu sends special Sallah message to Muslims

In another report, the presidential candidate of the APC, Tinubu, has urged Nigerian Muslims to demonstrate the true spirit of Islam.

In a special message, he personally signed and sent to Legit.ng on Friday, July 8, the national leader of the ruling party, Tinubu calls for brotherly love as part of the reason for the season.

"As we mark and celebrate Eid-el-Kabir, may we keep in remembrance the true meaning of this holiday," the former Lagos state governor said.

Source: Legit.ng