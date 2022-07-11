APC governors said they are satisfied with the choice of Senator Kashim Shettima as Tinubu's running mate

The chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, Abubakar Bagudu, revealed the governors' position after nine of them met with President Buhari

Hope Uzodimma, the governor of Imo state, also commented on how Shettima emerged the APC's vice presidential candidate

Daura, Katsina state - Nine APC governors held a one-hour closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in his Daura private residence on Monday, July 11.

At the end of the meeting, the governors declared their support for Senator Kashim Shettima as the running mate to the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in the 2023 general election, The Punch reported.

APC governors are satisfied with Tinubu's choice of Shettima as running mate. Photo credit: @thecableng

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathers that the governors also said they had confidence in the combination of Tinubu and Shettima to ensure victory for the ruling party in the 2023 presidential election.

The chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, Abubakar Bagudu, was quoted as saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“We were pleasantly surprised when Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu announced in Daura on Sunday that Senator Kashim Ibrahim Shettima was the Vice Presidential candidate.

“We were happy that it is no less a person than Senator Shettima who was announced the Vice Presidential candidate. No doubt, Senator Shettima would complement the good qualities of Asiwaju Tinubu. We are very very happy at the choice. The two will complement each other and will surely consolidate on the achievements of the President in the past seven years.”

Bagudu added that their visit to Daura was to felicitate the President over Sallah.

How Shettima emerged Tinubu's Governor Uzodimma speaks

Meanwhile, the governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma, also chipped in that Shettima’s choice as the vice-presidential candidate was a collective decision by all the Progressives Governors.

He added that all the governors would work hard to ensure victory for the APC in the 2023 elections.

“The choice of Senator Shettima as the vice presidential candidate is a collective decision. We shall work hard to ensure victory in all our states," Governor Uzodimma said.

In his remarks, Plateau state governor, Simon Lalong, also said while the choice of the vice-presidential candidate was the prerogative of the presidential candidate, all the APC governors would work to ensure the party’s victory at the 2023 general election.

He declared:

“A presidential candidate has the prerogative of picking his Vice. But ours is to ensure the party’s victory in the presidential election.”

The nine governors: Aminu Masari (Katsina); Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano); Abubakar Bagudu (Kebbi); Abubakar Bello (Niger); Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa); Hope Uzodimma (Imo); Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti); Simon Lalong (Plateau); and Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), had earlier held the closed-door meeting with the President.

The governors' meeting lasted almost one hour after which they and the president retired for a lunch.

President Buhari later saw them off at 3:05pm after publicly exchanging banters with them.

2023: Tinubu reveals why he picked Kashim Shettima as running mate

Meanwhile, Tinubu had earlier issued a statement explaining his preference for Senator Shettima as his running mate ahead of the 2023 general elections.

In a statement shared on his Twitter page, Tinubu said his choice is not based on religion, but competence.

"I made this choice because I believe this is the man who can help me bring the best governance to all Nigerians, period, regardless of their religious affiliation or considerations of ethnicity or region," he said.

Source: Legit.ng