Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu have a lot of work to do to convince the international media about their reputations

Weeks after Bloomberg, a US media company dismissed the presidential aspirations of both politicians, Foreign Policy has done same

The American news publication stated that the choices available in the next election are two undesirable candidates with shady or complicated reputations

FCT, Abuja - An American news publication, Foreign Policy, has described the duo of Atiku Abubakar and Bola Ahmed Tinubu as 'deeply inspiring.'

The comment was made in an article concerning the forthcoming presidential election where the duo are the leading candidates.

Tinubu and Atiku have a lot to do to convince Nigerians and the international community about their presidential ambitions. Photo credit: @atiku

While Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos state is the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku is the candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Making reference to Tinubu, the article stated that:

“There are plenty of problems with Tinubu, most notably his health. Over the last couple of years, he has spent months abroad on medical vacations, just as Buhari has, fueling fears that the rigours of the job might prove fatal.

“Videos of Tinubu speaking on the campaign trail show his hands shaking, among other physical and verbal stumbles.

“His supporters point to his knack for discovering and mentoring talented public servants and his role in turning the country’s largest city, Lagos, into a prosperous and livable state as his biggest strengths, but they ignore credible accusations that the state is run on crony patronage.”

Making reference to Atiku, the article stated:

“Abubakar is a perennial runner for the top job, since his relationship with his former principal Obasanjo soured after their tenure. According to Obasanjo, his erstwhile deputy is a man of dubious character who should never be trusted with power.

“The PDP’s own reputation is in tatters, with the party having mostly mismanaged the economy during the reign of its last president, Goodluck Jonathan. Many of its former ministers have ended up in jail or are under investigation for corruption.

“There are other foreign allegations of corruption against Abubakar, none of which was helped by the suggestion that he had been placed on a U.S. visa ban for years and was only able to enter the country in 2019 because of the intervention of Trump administration officials who found him a temporary waiver.

“Abubakar stayed at the hotel in Washington owned by then-U.S. President Donald Trump during his visit, and he has not returned to the United States since Trump’s defeat.

“People already worried that he is seeking the country’s highest office just so he can get diplomatic immunity to travel have yet found no reason to change their opinion.”

