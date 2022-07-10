Asiwaju Bola Tinubu's decision to settle for a Muslim as his running mate has started eliciting reactions from prominent Nigerians

One of such prominent Nigerians is human rights activist and public affairs commentator, Mrs. Aisha Yesufu

Edo-born Yesufu noted that the decision of the APC presidential candidate is unfair and a disrerspect to Nigerian Christians

Twitter - Rights activist, Aisha Yefufu has berated Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for choosing a Muslim running mate ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate on Sunday, July 10 picked Senator Kashim Shettima as his vice presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 polls.

Aisha Yesufu says a Muslim-Muslim ticket in Nigeria is unfair.

The duo are Muslims, sparking outrage from a segment of the Nigerian public, considering the huge number of Christians in northern Nigeria where Shettima is from.

Sharing her thoughts on Tinubu's action, Yesufu said the decision of the APC presidential candidate is not justifiable.

She tweeted:

“A Muslim-Muslim ticket is an insult to fairness, equity and justice. It is see finish. It is impunity of the worst kind.

“It is disrespect to people of the federal Republic of Nigeria. It shows they have little regards for people and think their structure is more valuable.

“The present disastrous president in office is a Muslim who has gathered other Muslims in a very unfair and disproportionate manner around him to lead the country into the sorry state it is in. People have been crying about this unfairness and his party presents Muslim-Muslim ticket!”

How Tinubu announced his choice of Shettima in Daura

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Tinubu announced his choice of Shettima as his running mate in Daura, Katsina state.

The former Lagos state governor had gone to the hometown of the president in the northwest state to pay Sallah homage to the Nigerian leader.

He was accompanied by several APC chieftains including the minister of sports and youth development, Sunday Dare.

2023: Foreign Policy describes Tinubu and Atiku as 'deeply uninspiring'

Meanwhile, an American news publication, Foreign Policy, has described Tinubu and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as 'deeply inspiring.'

The comment was made in an article concerning the forthcoming presidential election where the duo are the leading candidates.

Making reference to Tinubu, the article stated that:

“There are plenty of problems with Tinubu, most notably his health. Over the last couple of years, he has spent months abroad on medical vacations, just as Buhari has, fueling fears that the rigours of the job might prove fatal.”

