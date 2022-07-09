Governor Yahaya Bello has called for collective sacrifices toward national interest by all Muslim faithful in Nigeria

The governor gave the advice in a special Eid el Kabir commemoration message signed by his spokesperson

Governor Bello also urged all those celebrating the festival in the country to be vigilant as they celebrate due to security challenges

Lokoja - Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello has felicitated with Muslim faithful all across the globe and particularly Kogi state on the occasion of the 2022 Eid el Kabir celebration, while he used the medium to call for collective sacrifices toward nation’s interest

The Kogi state governor added that leaders at the helms of affairs and citizens must begin to put aside individual interests in a bid to ensure that our country reaches the pinnacle of development where it belonged.

Governor Bello and other dignitaries at the Agasa Eid prayer ground, Okene. Photo credit: Kogi state government

Source: Facebook

Governor Bello stated this in a special Eid el Kabir commemoration message which was signed on Friday, July 8 by his chief press secretary, Muhammed Onogwu.

The governor noted that this festive season was another time to seek God’s face as it concerns the affairs of our dear nation, which was not only facing hard times in the areas of insecurity but largely affected by the global, regional and national plunging economic realities.

He added that Muslims aside from exemplifying a life of sacrifice and submission just like Prophet Ibrahim did, should as well extend their arm of benevolence and kindness to their neighbors irrespective of their tribe or religion.

Governor Bello stressed that while it has become common knowledge that in Kogi state, citizens have being implored to close the gaps of differences, seasons like this enable individuals to put to practice many of these attributes.

While assuring of their safety throughout and after the festivities, he cautioned citizens to be vigilant while they celebrate as they take personal responsibility to report any suspicious activity or person to security agencies adding that they themselves must be responsible in their celebration of the joyous season.

