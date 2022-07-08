The former Senate majority leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, who recently decamped from the APC to the PDP, has disclosed plans to deliver his state, Kebbi, to the PDP

Abdullahi also revealed that he and others who joined the PDP from the APC had many agreements, but those running the ruling party failed to honour

The senator then maintained that they have agreed to meet with their governorship, presidential flagbearers in the state after salah and strategies ahead of the 2023 poll

Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi - Former senate minority leader and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s Kebbi north senatorial aspirant, Yahaya Abdullahi, has revealed planned to deliver Kebbi state to the opposition.

This Day reported that the former senate leader made the revelation on Friday, July 8, during his visit to the PDP secretariat at the state capital, Birnin Kebbi.

Senator Yahaya Abdullahi revealed plans to deliver Kebbi state to PDP Photo Cretic: Senator Yahaya Abdullahi

Source: Facebook

We will deliver Kebbi state to the PDP - Former senate minority leader

Abdullahi said Aliero and others who decamped from the All Progressives Congress (APC) would deliver all the senatorial, governorship and presidency votes in Kebbi state to the PDP in the 2023 elections.

He maintained that they are set to salvage Kebbi state from the APC misrule, expressing confidence that the PDP will win all the elective positions in Kebbi state.

APC fails to honour our agreement - Senator Yahaya Abdullahi

He also disclosed many agreements that they, who decamped to PDP from APC, had with the ruling party, but those running the affairs of the party failed to honour.

“We had many agreements, but people running APC did not honour them,” Abdullahi said.

He disclosed that those that decamped from APC to the PDP will have a meeting after Salah where they will meet with the governorship, presidential and other flagbearers of the PDP to strategise ahead of the 2023 poll.

Trouble for APC as 2 Prominent Northern Senators Join PDP

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the ruling APC lost two prominent senators, Yahaya Abdullahi and Senator Adamu Aliero, to the PDP ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The official defection of the two senators was announced at the plenary by the president of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

Meanwhile, the PDP also lost a prominent member, the Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, to APGA.

Source: Legit.ng