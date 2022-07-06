Earlier on Wednesday, the president, Muhammadu Buhari received the governor of Osun state, Adegboyega Oyetola, the APC gubernatorial candidate

President Buhari did the ceremonial presentation of the flag to the APC candidate in the upcoming elections in Osun state

The Nigerian leader added that he has confidence in the Party winning the election, fairly and squarely in the coming week

President Muhammadu Buhari says he has confidence that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will win the upcoming governorship election in Osun state fairly and squarely.

The President gave this assurance on Wednesday, July 6, when he received Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and did the ceremonial presentation of flag to the APC candidate.

APC Will Win Osun Governorship Poll, Buhari assures Nigerians. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Source: Facebook

Buhari, who assured that the party was committed to furthering the development journey of the state, lauded the performance of Governor Oyetola for serving the people in his first term in office.

In a statement signed by the presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu and shared on Facebook, Buhari also hailed the co-chairs of the Osun State Governorship Campaign Council.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Garba Shehu, quoted him to have said:

“I wish you the best of luck.”

Members of the campaign council

Governors Babajide Samyolo and Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, as well as the Vice-Chairman, Niger State’s Abubakar Sani Bello for putting in so much energy into the campaign to re-elect Governor Oyetola.

In response to the invitation to participate at the Grand Finale of the rallies, next week, he said:

“I hope I will make myself available to boost your morale.”

The deputy national chairman of the party, Senator Abba Kyari, who presented the candidate on behalf of Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the national chairman, commended the president for leading the party to victory.

Osun 2022: List of PDP governors absent as opposition party inaugurates campaign council

In another report, at the inauguration of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s campaign council for the Osun state governorship election on Wednesday, June 29, 11 governors who were supposed to be part of the programme were absent.

Though the governors gave no reason for their absence, the development has further lent credence to the speculations that all is not well with the lead opposition party.

The PDP had named Douye Diri, governor of Bayelsa, as chairman of the committee but even he was not present.

Did PDP suspend Iyorchia Ayu as national chairman? Media aide clears the air

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Iyorchia Ayu was not suspended as the national chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), according to his senior adviser on communication and strategy, Simon Imobo-Tswam.

Imobo-Tswam debunked the social media publications alleging suspension of Ayu in a statement he issued in Abuja on Wednesday, June 29.

He clarified that Ayu took “a well-deserved“ two-week leave on Sunday, June 12, nothing that he would be back on Wednesday, July 6 to resume duties.

Source: Legit.ng