Nigeria U-20 captain Daniel Daga has been unanimously acquitted by the Frostating Court of Appeal in Norway after nearly a year away from football

The 19-year-old midfielder had previously received a six-month sentence from the Romsdal District Court before successfully overturning the ruling

Molde FK have confirmed that Daga is available for selection again once the judgment becomes legally final

Nigerian midfielder and Flying Eagles captain Daniel Daga has been acquitted by Norway's Frostating Court of Appeal in a case that had kept him away from competitive football for almost a year.

The ruling marks a major turning point for the 19-year-old, whose promising career was placed on hold following serious allegations that resulted in an earlier conviction at district court level.

Flying Eagles captain Daniel Daga has been acquitted of sexual assault by the Frostating Court of Appeal in Norway. Photo by Eurasia Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

With the appeal court now delivering a unanimous verdict in his favour, Daga is expected to resume his football career with Molde FK once the judgment becomes legally binding.

Appeal court overturns Daga’s previous conviction

Daga had initially been sentenced to six months in prison by the Romsdal District Court after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman.

The earlier ruling also required the midfielder to pay NOK 10,000 in legal costs, placing his football future in serious doubt.

However, the case proceeded to the Frostating Court of Appeal, where judges unanimously acquitted the Nigerian youngster.

The decision effectively reverses the earlier verdict, although legal procedures mean the ruling is not yet considered final and binding.

The outcome represents a significant development for one of Nigeria's brightest young football talents after nearly 11 months of uncertainty.

Molde confirms Daga's return to football

Molde FK confirmed the news through an official statement released on Thursday, July 2.

The Norwegian club announced that Daga is once again available for football activities while awaiting the final legal formalities.

"Daniel Daga has been unanimously acquitted in the criminal case that has been handled by the Frostating Court of Appeal, although the judgment is not yet final and binding," the statement read.

Club chairman Odd Ivar Moen also acknowledged the sensitive nature of the proceedings.

"This is a serious matter, and we take the charges very seriously. These types of cases are extremely demanding for everyone involved," he said.

The midfielder is now expected to rejoin first-team training after spending more than ten months away from competitive action due to the legal process.

Fresh start for the Flying Eagles captain

Daga remains one of Nigeria's most highly regarded young midfielders.

Daniel Daga was part of the Flying Eagles squad to the FIFA U-20 FIFA World Cups in 2023 and 2025. Photo by Ricardo Moreira

Source: Getty Images

As seen on Transfermarkt, he represented the Flying Eagles at both the 2023 and 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cups, captaining the side and earning praise for his composure, leadership, and technical quality.

The prolonged absence interrupted what many believed would be a crucial phase in his development at club and international level.

Now, with the appeal court ruling in his favour, attention is expected to shift back toward his performances on the pitch.

Nigeria U-20 captain convicted for sexual assault

Earlier, Legit.ng reported facts about the sentencing of Nigeria U-20 captain Daniel Daga, who received a six-month prison term from a Norwegian court for sexual activity without consent.

As his club, Molde FK, suspends him indefinitely, questions arise about the impact this verdict may have on the promising young footballer's future and reputation in the sport.

Source: Legit.ng