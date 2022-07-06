The northwest region of the ruling APC had begun a fact-finding tour to all states in the zone ahead of the 2023 elections

Birnin-Kebbi, Kebbi - The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has embarked on a fact-finding tour in northwest states to bring together aggrieved party members.

In a report by This Day, the move was to strategize for the party's success in the 2023 general elections.

Speaking to journalists in Birnin Kebbi, the party's northwest national vice-chairman Salihu Lukman, said the primary objective of the move is to consolidate solid areas for the party and strengthen its grey parts needed to be re-strategized ahead of the poll.

Kebbi state is the stronghold of APC in Nigeria

At an interactive session with stakeholders, Lukman said Kebbi state is an APC stronghold in Nigeria, adding that members in attendance have identified a few areas of concern and offered suggestions on how to ensure victory next year.

He expressed happiness that the meeting was a success as members had agreed to work for 2023 success.

Governor Bagudu assured APC northwest of due consideration for their recommendation

Governor Abubakar Bagudu, who his deputy, Sama'ila Dabai, represented, commended the zonal officials of the party for the move and assured them that the tour would give them insight on how to strategize.

The governor assured the chairman and stakeholders that recommendations made at the interactive session would receive due consideration.

2023: Tinubu support group in northwest endorses El-Rufai as APC vice-presidential candidate

Recall that legit.ng reported a few days ago that a Tinubu Support Organisation had endorsed the Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai as the vice-presidential candidate of its Bola Tinubu.

The group endorsement came barely two weeks before the INEC deadline given to all political parties to submit their candidates' list in the 2023 poll.

Aminu Suleiman, the group's director-general, said he wanted the vice-presidential slot to come to the northwest because it is the largest voting bloc in the country.

