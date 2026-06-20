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Breaking: Fayose Votes, Predicts Winner of Ekiti Governorship 2026 Election
Politics

Breaking: Fayose Votes, Predicts Winner of Ekiti Governorship 2026 Election

by  Adekunle Dada
2 min read

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  • Former Ekiti Governor Ayodele Fayose has predicted an overwhelming victory for Governor Bidoun Oyebanji in the ongoing election
  • Ekiti State governorship election is scheduled for Saturday, June 20, with Oyebanji seeking re-election
  • Fayose expressed confidence in Governor Oyebanji's success after casting his vote in Afao-Ekiti

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Afao-Ekiti, Ekiti State - Former Ekiti Governor Ayodele Fayose said Governor Biodun Oyebanji's victory is all but assured.

Legit.ng reports that the Ekiti State governorship election holds on Saturday, June 20, as the incumbent, Oyebanji, seeks re-election for a second term in office.

Fayose predicts "Oyebanji has already won Ekiti guber election
Ayodele Fayose declares Governor Oyebanji's re-election a done deal ahead of June 20 poll. Photo credit: Ayodele Fayose
Source: Facebook

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As reported by TheCable, Fayose stated this while speaking with the press after casting his vote in Afao-Ekiti, Irepodun/Ifelodun LGA of Ekiti.

"Oyebanji has already won the election.
"If you look at the state of things in the state and the body language of the people, I am predicting an overwhelming victory for him.”

Read also

Ekiti 2026: Deputy governor Afuye makes bold prediction after voting

Legit.ng reports that Fayose is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporting Governor Oyebanji of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

Ekiti deputy governor Afuye makes bold prediction

Recall that Ekiti state deputy governor Monisade Afuye cast her vote at her Atiba Aafin Ward 1, Polling Unit 003, in Ikere Ekiti in the ongoing governorship election.

Afuye expressed confidence in APC candidate Governor Oyebanji's overwhelming victory.

Voter turnout impresses Afuye, showcasing strong civic participation in the election.

Nigerians predict winner of Ekiti 2026 governorship election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Ekiti State voters prepare for the governorship election on Saturday, June 20, amidst social media predictions.

The incumbent Governor Biodun Oyebanji leads the major contenders in a competitive race for re-election.

The poll conducted by Legit.ng revealed 56% support for Oyebanji, with Oluyede and Bejide trailing behind.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Adekunle Dada avatar

Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Ayo FayoseAPCEkiti State
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