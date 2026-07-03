FIFA has published a statement detailing why VAR disallowed Croatia’s late goal against Portugal

Josko Gvardiol scored in the final minutes, but it was ruled out for offside by Mario Pasalic in the buildup

The decision sparked controversy after Renato Veiga’s contact in the buildup was deemed unintentional

FIFA has published a statement explaining why the video assistant referee disallowed Croatia’s late goal against Portugal during their 2026 World Cup Round of 32 clash.

Portugal eliminated Croatia with a comeback 2-1 victory thanks to goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Goncalo Ramos after Ivan Perisic’s opener.

VAR disallowed Josko Gvardiol's late goal against Portugal. Photo by Europa Press Sports.

Source: Getty Images

There was a huge moment of controversy in the final seconds after Josko Gvardiol thought he had equalised for Croatia to take the game to extra time.

VAR disallowed the goal for offside from Mario Pasalic despite there appearing not to be any contact from a Croatian player and the last touch on the ball from Portugal’s Renato Veiga.

FIFA explains why Croatia goal was disallowed

FIFA published a statement on its media page on X explaining why the goal was ruled out for offside as controversy rages on social media.

“According to the data provided by Connected Ball Technology housed within the @adidasfootball Trionda, the official match ball of the @FIFAWorldCup, it was proven that contact was made by Croatia's #20 Igor Matanović in the build-up to the goal against Portugal, allowing the referee to correctly determine offside and disallow the goal,” the statement reads.

“IMU sensors housed within the Trionda ball are capable of determining any slight contact, displayed to viewers in the broadcast as a 'heartbeat graphic', and allowing officials an unprecedented level of data to make fast, accurate decisions.”

The second phase of the controversy was Portuguese defender Renato Veiga's contact with the ball, which should have reset the offside.

As noted by IFAB, an unintentional contact in that phase of play did not interfere with the offside, and that contact was deemed unintentional by referee Espen Eskas.

What the managers said

Croatian manager Zlatko Dalic slammed VAR for taking away the joy and emotions from the game after disallowing his team’s late goal.

“You were able to see to what extent emotions have been literally killed, and altogether these decisions take you back and actually take the joy out of football,” he said via SuperSport.

Zlatko Dalic slams VAR after disallowing Josko Gvardiol's goal. Photo by Sanjin Strukic.

Source: Getty Images

“I'm not saying that sometimes VAR can't be of help, but it kills the emotions, it kills everything within you, it kills what you are experiencing, and it's not easy to deal with all of this.”

Portugal national team coach Roberto Martinez agrees with the technology to rightly disallow the goal.

“The message is very clear: The balls now have a chip, and it's very clear, and that's why the VAR intervened. There is no subjective opinion – the chip of the ball shows there is a touch from Matanovic, and that when it happens, Pasalic is offside,” Martinez said.

Ronaldo to retire from international football

Legit.ng previously reported that Cristiano Ronaldo will retire from international football after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to his sister.

Katia Aveiro announced this before the match, but Ronaldo refused to confirm or deny it, claiming he doesn't make decisions in the heat of the moment.

Source: Legit.ng