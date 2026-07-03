Nigeria's new NIMC Act transforms identity management, enhancing the digital economy and data protection

Physical ID cards phased out as digital identity verification through apps and biometrics becomes standard

Tougher penalties introduced for identity fraud, ensuring stricter enforcement and enhanced cybersecurity measures

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria has entered a new era of digital identity management following the signing of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Act, 2026, a sweeping reform that replaces the 2007 law and significantly expands the country's identity framework.

Previously, the National Identity Number (NIN) was primarily used to verify identities for bank accounts, SIM registration, passport applications and access to government programmes.

However, the new law transforms the NIN into the foundation of Nigeria's broader digital economy.

President Bola Tinubu signs new NIMC law as fresh digital identity begins. Credit: State House

Source: Getty Images

Signed into law by President Bola Tinubu on June 26, 2026, after passing through the National Assembly, the legislation gives the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) broader legal powers over digital identity, cybersecurity, data protection and digital transactions.

According to NIMC, the Act aligns Nigeria's identity ecosystem with international standards and prepares the country for an increasingly digital future.

Key highlights of the new NIMC Act

The new law introduces several major changes that will affect citizens, businesses and government agencies.

Among the most important provisions are:

The 2007 NIMC Act has been repealed and replaced with a comprehensive digital identity law.

Digital identity becomes the foundation of Nigeria's Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI).

Physical identity cards are no longer the primary means of identification.

Nigerians can verify their identity using smartphone applications, QR codes, biometric authentication, digital wallets and other digital credentials.

NIMC becomes Nigeria's Root Certification Authority, responsible for managing the country's Public Key Infrastructure (PKI).

Digital signatures and secure online authentication will receive stronger legal backing.

Identity fraud attracts tougher penalties, including prison terms and multi-million naira fines.

The National Identity Database is now protected under stricter privacy and cybersecurity provisions.

Citizens' consent becomes central to how identity data is shared with third parties.

The law requires NIMC to create special enrolment systems for vulnerable and underserved populations.

From plastic identity cards to digital identity

One of the biggest changes introduced by the Act is the shift away from dependence on physical identity cards.

For years, millions of Nigerians experienced long delays in receiving the General Multi-Purpose Card (GMPC) after enrolling for the NIN due to production costs and supply chain challenges.

Rather than relying on a plastic card, the new law adopts a technology-neutral approach that allows identity verification through multiple digital channels. Nigerians will increasingly be able to prove their identity using mobile devices, biometrics, QR codes and other secure technologies.

This approach mirrors digital identity systems already operating in countries such as India, Estonia, Singapore, Brazil, Kenya and Togo.

NIMC becomes Nigeria's digital trust authority

Perhaps the most significant reform is one that most Nigerians may never directly see.

The Act designates NIMC as the country's Root Certification Authority, giving it responsibility for Nigeria's Public Key Infrastructure (PKI).

This means the commission will oversee the digital certificates, authentication systems and encryption technologies that protect online banking, government services, electronic signatures and digital communications.

In practical terms, the law strengthens the security behind online transactions by ensuring identities can be verified and protected against fraud.

Tougher penalties for identity fraud

The new legislation significantly expands NIMC's enforcement powers.

Unlike the previous law, the commission can now investigate identity-related crimes and obtain court approval to conduct searches, seize evidence and prosecute illegal enrolment centres, identity fraud syndicates and data traffickers.

The penalties are also much stiffer.

Individuals convicted of unauthorised access to the National Identity Database face a minimum of five years' imprisonment or a fine of at least ₦10 million.

Corporate organisations may be fined a minimum of ₦20 million, while company executives involved in violations could also face personal criminal liability.

The Act also imposes severe sanctions on anyone who attempts multiple registrations or impersonates another person's identity.

Stronger data privacy and inclusion

The 2026 Act also introduces stronger safeguards for personal information by bringing NIMC fully under the Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDPA).

The legislation adopts a consent-first approach, meaning third parties can generally access information in the National Identity Database only with the individual's approval. Exceptions are limited to situations such as court orders, criminal investigations and matters involving public interest.

The law also requires NIMC to clearly inform citizens how their personal information will be collected, stored, processed and shared during enrolment.

Nigeria phases out physical identification for a digital one in a new law. Credit: NIMC

Source: UGC

Beyond privacy, the Act seeks to reduce identity exclusion by directing the commission to establish specialised registration systems for vulnerable groups, including people without permanent addresses, ensuring they can access healthcare, financial services and government social intervention programmes.

While the legislation lays the legal foundation for a more secure, inclusive and technology-driven identity system, its long-term success will depend largely on effective implementation, adequate infrastructure and public trust.

FG announces new update on NIN slip download

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NIMC has announced that Nigerians can now download their National Identification Number (NIN) slip at no cost through the NINAuth mobile application.

The commission made the announcement on Thursday, July 2, via its official X account, stating that the latest version of the NINAuth app now supports free NIN slip downloads, alongside improved privacy protections, stronger security measures, and access to a broader range of integrated government services.

NIMC urged NIN holders who already have the app installed to update it immediately to access the new features.

Source: Legit.ng