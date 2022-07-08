Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed is virtually on the lips of all political affairs analysts in Nigeria at the moment

The Kaduna-born politician and economist has been chosen as the running mate to Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate

His choice has gone down well with supporters of the party as they see him as a perfect match for Obi in the joint ticket

FCT, Abuja - Labour Party (LP) is set to unveil Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed as the vice-presidential candidate of its presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi on Friday, July 8.

Doyin Okupe, who was made the placeholder for the position has since stepped down from the position to pave the way for Baba-Ahmed.

Baba-Ahmed's choice as Labour Party’s vice-presidential candidate was well received by supporters of the party. Photo credit: @Baze_University

The choice of Baba-Ahmed has sparked a frenzy on social media among supporters of the Labour Party.

Legit.ng lists seven key things to know about Baba-Ahmed

1. Born in 1975, Baba-Ahmed is a Nigerian economist and politician who served as senator for Kaduna North Senatorial District from 2011 to 2012 and member of the House of Representatives from 2003 to 2007.

2. He attended the University of Maiduguri, where he studied economics, up to the MSc level. He had his NYSC at the Federal University of Agriculture in Abeokuta. He has an MBA from the University of Wales, Cardiff, and a PhD in Philosophy from the University of Winchester.

3. He has experience working as projects coordinator, Baze Research, and Data Services Ltd., and as Officer II in the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company, Lagos.

4. He also worked as a Banking Officer, First Bank of Nigeria Plc from July 1997 to December 1998 and then came back to become the Managing Director of Baze Research and Data Services Ltd in July 1999 – January 2003, before venturing into politics.

5. As a lawmaker in the Green Chambers, he was vociferous and one of the leading figures who opposed the third-term agenda of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

6. Senator Baba-Ahmed is currently the Managing Director, Baze Research & Data Service Ltd, Chairman, Baze Construction Ltd, Pro-Chancellor, Baze University, Abuja, and founder Baze University Hospital, Abuja.

7. His companies employ a total of over 1000 people including expatriates, and highly skilled professional Nigerians from the Diaspora.

