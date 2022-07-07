Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed is set to be unveiled as the running mate to Mr Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party

The Kaduna-born politician and economist will be unveiled to the general public ahead of the 2023 polls

The choice of Baba-Ahmed has sparked a frenzy among supporters of the Labour Party, many of who say it is a perfect choice

FCT, Abuja - The Labour Party, LP, will on Friday, July 8 unveil Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed as the running mate to Mr. Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the party in the 2023 elections.

Senator Baba-Ahmed is the proprietor of Baze University, Abuja, and Baba-Ahmed University Kano.

Baba-Ahmed is a former House of Reps member and senator from Kaduna state. Photo credit: @Baze_University

Vanguard newspaper reports that the unveiling of the vice-presidential candidate was initially slated for Thursday, July 7 but was shifted.

The national chairman of the party, Barrister Julius Abure said that the ceremony could not go ahead as planned because the presidential candidate, Peter Obi who had traveled to Maiduguri and was expected back in Abuja Thursday afternoon had his flight cancelled.

Abure announced that the unveiling of Mr Obi’s running mate was rescheduled for Friday, July 8 at the party’s headquarters, Abuja.

How Labour Party supporters urge Peter Obi to pick Baba-Ahmed

Legit.ng had reported that Obi was advised by several of his supporters on social media to pick Baba-Ahmed as his running mate.

Many of the Labour Party supporters say Baba-Ahmed who served as the House of Representatives member for Zaria Federal Constituency from 2003 to 2007, is young, enterprising and a is a man who has invested heavily in education.

The former PDP presidential aspirant also served as the senator representing Kaduna North senatorial district from 2011 to 2012.

Peter Obi speaks on his ideal running mate ahead of 2023

Earlier, Obi opened up on his preference for a running mate, saying he will prefer a much younger person.

He stated that he will not give room for an old person as his running mate ahead of the 2023 polls.

The former Anambra state governor added that instead of recycling old hands who have been in power for years, he prefers a younger person, someone who has value to add to the country.

