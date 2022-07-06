Peter Obi has spoken on certain qualities of the yet-to-be-named vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party

Obi, during a conversation with journalists on Wednesday, July 6, said he prefers a younger person as a running mate

The former Anambra governor made it clear that he does not want old persons who have been in government for ages

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said he prefers a younger person as his running mate for the 2023 general elections.

The former Anambra state governor stated this on Wednesday, July 6, during the Arise TV Morning Show.

Obi says he wants a younger person as a running mate

Obi added that instead of recycling old hands who have been in power for donkey years, he prefers a younger person, someone who has value to add to the country.

During the interview, Obi noted that some evil-minded persons pay certain people to infuriate his supporters in order to say wrong things on social media.

Meanwhile, the LP had said that it would be unveiling the running mate of its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Friday, July 8.

This was disclosed on Tuesday, July 5, by the spokesperson for the national coalition of the Third Force, Tanko Yunusa.

Yunusa also said merge talks with the presidential flagbearer of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, were deadlocked and as such, had ended.

He said:

“We are building a big tent, we want to build a crossbreed political formation, we are doing what is called constructive consultation, and I want to put it on record that the Labour Party Campaign Organisation, which is mandated to speak on the vice-presidential candidate said that the talks on looking for a running mate has been concluded and between now and Friday the name of the vice-presidential candidate will be unveiled to the public.

"The issue we are going through now is discussions with those who want to join the party, but we have gone beyond an alliance with NNPP, we are now talking about unveiling the vice-presidential candidate of LP before the end of Friday by the grace of God.”

