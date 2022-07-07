On Thursday, July 7, the vice-presidential candidate for the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election announced his withdrawal from the race

As anticipation among many Nigerians, especially youths continue to heighten on who would emerge as a running mate to the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, a former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan has taken a bold step in the political arena.

This is as Doyin Okupe, who was earlier announced as the placeholder vice-presidential candidate for the Labour Party on Thursday, July 7, announced his withdrawal from the 2023 presidential race.

Okupe in a tweet shared via his personal Twitter account at 3.46 pm on Thursday, July 7, confirmed that he submitted his withdrawal letter from the position of the vice presidential candidate of LP to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Stating that he feels blessed to have been part of the foundation of the success of LP, Okupe who doubles as the director-general of the Peter Obi Campaign Organisation said that a replacement for the position would be announced by the chairman of the party shortly.

His words:

"This afternoon I submitted my withdrawal letter from the position of the Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party to INEC.

"A replacement will be announced by the national chairman of the party shortly. I feel greatly blessed to have been part of the foundation of the success for the LP."

Labour party picks Peter Obi's running mate

The Labour Party had earlier named Doyin Okupe, a former senior aide to Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, Peter Obi's running mate.

Okupe's name was sent on Friday, June 17, to INEC to beat the deadline for the submission of candidates.

However, media sources have it that Okupe is a placeholder for the real running mate who will be named before the 2023 general elections.

Peter Obi finally reveals those currently running down affairs of Nigeria

Peter Obi, the presidential flag bearer of the Labour Party said that Nigeria is currently facing a series of challenges because there are incompetent people in key sectors of the nation's economy.

Obi assured that should he become the next president of Nigeria in 2023, he would ensure that the round pegs are placed in the round holes.

The former Anambra state governor also confirmed that he intends to work with young smart minds as the president of the country.

