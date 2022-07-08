The name, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed might not ring a bell to a political novice, but to those familiar with the intrigues in Nigeria’s corridors of power and others who are students of history, Obi’s newly unveiled running mate is not a newbie in politics.

To examine the political value of Baba-Ahmed, here’s a compilation of his bio that highlights his areas of strength asides from being a perfect political balance to Obi’s presidential aspiration, being a northerner and Muslim.

Baba-Ahmed a technocrat also shares the same view of governance with Peter Obi wherein decision-makers are chosen for office based on their technical.

While it might be difficult for Baba-Ahmed to sell technocracy to the masses in the Northern part of the country, owing to the high illiteracy rate in the region – one cannot rule out the opportunities that abound therein for Obi/BabaAhmed, if they marshal clear campaign to communicate their ideas to the people who are frustrated by the ruling government and tired of living in extreme poverty.

Sterling academic feat:

Baba-Ahmed was born in the mid-1970s to the Baba-Ahmed family in Zaria, Kaduna State might.

He is a seasoned economist and politician who bagged his BSc and MSc in Economics from the University of Maiduguri in Borno State.

In 2006, he earned the title of Doctor of Philosophy when he completed his PhD studies at the University of Westminster.

Baba-Ahmed was founder and Pro-Chancellor of Baze University, a private university located in Abuja in the Federal Capital Territory, Nigeria which opened in April 2011.

Before venture into politics after working at the Security Printing and Minting, Lagos.

Baba-Ahmed was elected in April 2003 to the Federal House of Representatives for the Zaria Federal Constituency, Kaduna State under the platform of the defunct All Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP).

Baba-Ahmed was renowned for his principled activism. During the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, he was among lawmakers who opposed letting Obasanjo run for a third term.

In May 2006 he said he would not run for reelection unless action was taken to investigate allegations that members had been bribed to support the constitutional changes needed for a third term presidency.

In 2007 he took the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to court over the conduct of past elections. He was popular for his anti-corruption campaign in the political arena.

Furthermore, in the April 2011 elections, Baba-Ahmed garnered 366,398 votes in the contest for Senator for Kaduna North.

