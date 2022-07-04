Peter Obi has been advised by several of his supporters to pick Hon. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed as his running mate

Baba-Ahmed served as the House of Representatives member for Zaria Federal Constituency from 2003 to 2007

The former PDP presidential aspirant also served as the senator representing Kaduna North senatorial district from 2011 to 2012

FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate has been advised by a number of his supporters to pick Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed as his running mate ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Supporters of the former Anambra governor have been pushing for the nomination of Baba-Ahmed as the vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party on social media.

Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed is the current proprietor of Baze University, Abuja. Photo credit: @Baze_University

It is not clear if the former federal lawmaker is interested in the ticket at the moment.

Obi had nominated former presidential media aide, Dr. Doyin Okupe as his running mate but in a 'placeholder' capacity.

He is expected to pick a northerner as his running mate before the campaigns begin ahead of the 2023 polls.

One of such supporters wrote on Twitter:

“Peter Obi should pick Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed and stop wasting time. We have all it takes to make him more popular than Kwankaoso and Atiku in no time. No northerner will see or hear Dr. Datti Ahmed and prefer Atiku or Kwankwaso. Trust me.”

Olufemi Ajala wrote:

“Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed is a perfect pick and thoroughbred economist, educationist et al.”

Chijioke Elvis wrote:

“Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed is a Nigerian economist and politician. This is the man Peter Obi should be consulting and not Kwankwanso.”

Onoriede Austin wrote:

“Peter Obi give us Dr Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed as your VP.”

Buba Galadima urges Peter Obi to accept running mate offer from Kwankwaso

On his part, Buba Galadima, a chieftain of the New Nigerian People’s Party, NNPP has said there is no southeast presidential candidate that believes in the concept of a new Nigeria like Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of his party.

Galadima, who made this assertion on Monday, July 4 while speaking on Arise TV, urged Obi to accept Kwankwaso's offer to him as NNPP vice presidential candidate.

The NNPP chieftain noted that age is on Obi's side unlike Kwankwaso who is older than the Labour Party presidential candidate.

Peter Obi not a hater of northerners, says Aide

Meanwhile, the media aide to Obi, Valentine Obienyem, has denied reports that his principal is a religious bigot and a hater of people of northern Nigerian extraction.

Obienyem, in a statement on Thursday, June 30, said some faceless groups, sponsored by political opponents, are responsible for spreading falsehood about Obi due to his growing popularity.

The statement comes in reaction to earlier reports which claimed Obi didn’t respond appropriately to the killing of some northerners in Anambra back in March 2006.

