The Delta state's governorship candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party, Sheriff Oborevwori has been disqualified by the court

Oborevwori, a preferred choice for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa was disqualified by Federal High Court in Abuja

According to Justice Taiwo Taiwo, there were discrepancies in the certificates presented by the PDP's candidate

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Thursday, July 7, disqualified the Delta state governorship candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sheriff Oborevwori.

PM News reports that Oborevwori, a choice governorship candidate of the incumbent governor, Ifeanyi Okowa was disqualified over discrepancies in his certificates.

Oborevwori has been disqualified by the court for discrepancies in his certificate. Photo: Ifeanyi Okowa, Sheriff Oborevwori

Source: Facebook

In his ruling Justice Taiwo Taiwo restrained Oborevwori who is currently the speaker of the Delta state House of Assembly from parading himself as the governorship candidate for the PDP in the 2023 election.

Justice Taiwo's order followed a suit instituted by David Edevbie, a former commissioner for finance, in Delta state.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

It was gathered that Edevbie is the anointed candidate of former governor James Ibori, a former governor of the state.

Top Delta PDP's former minister officially dumps party, moves to APC ahead of 2023 election

Godsday Orubebe, a former minister during the Goodluck Jonathan administration had officially dumped the opposition party.

Orubebe on Friday, July 1, announced that he is joining the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Burutu local government area of Delta state.

According to Orubebe, the PDP failed to showcase any form of readiness to take over power from the ruling APC.

Dumping PDP for APC? Influential ex-northern governor finally opens up

Senator Ahmed Makarfi had reinstated his loyalty to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The ex-Kaduna state governor said the report that he is planning to leave the PDP for the All Progressives Congress is false.

Makarfi also assured his supporters that he is practising politics within the PDP based on principles as APC has nothing to offer him.

Nigerian governor's aide escapes assassination, narrates ordeal

If not for providence, the people and government of Delta state would have been thrown into mourning on Monday, July 4.

This was as one of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa's aides, Olorogun Samuel Oghotomo (security) would have been killed by gunmen.

Oghotomo told journalists that he was chased by a gang of armed criminals along Oguname-Ophorigbala-Ovwor Road in Ughelli South LGA, Delta.

Source: Legit.ng