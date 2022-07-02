Godsday Orubebe, a former minister during the Goodluck Jonathan administration has officially dumped the opposition party

Orubebe on Friday, July 1, announced that he is joining the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Burutu local government area of Delta state

According to Orubebe, the PDP failed to showcase any form of readiness to take over power from the ruling APC

A former minister of Niger Delta Affairs under the administration of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Godsday Orubebe has formally joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

PM News reports that Orubebe, a staunch member of the PDP had earlier announced that he was leaving the opposition party.

Orubebe said that the PDP does not show the readiness needed to take over power at the national level. Photo: Timi Faith

Source: UGC

Although he never mentioned the party he would be joining at the time, Orubebe said he was leaving the PDP because the present situation in the party does not inspire confidence.

He also said that the opposition has not shown readiness to regain power from the ruling party, APC.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Addressing members of the Ijaw family on Friday, July 1, the former minister said he joined the APC to deliver all five candidates to the party, especially those in the Burutu local government area of Delta state.

Also stating that the resources needed for delivering the task will be provided, Orubebe expressed pain that none of his tribesmen have been able to secure an appointment in a very long while.

Responding to the move by Orubebe, the APC local government area chairman in Buruku, Moni Seikemienghan Moni, appreciated the former minister.

Moni said:

“Ijaw Nation now has a high-ranking politician that will stand in the gap."

Dumping PDP for APC? Influential ex-northern governor finally opens up

Senator Ahmed Makarfi had reinstated his loyalty to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The ex-Kaduna state governor said the report that he is planning to leave the PDP for the All Progressives Congress is false.

Makarfi also assured his supporters that he is practising politics within the PDP based on principles as APC has nothing to offer him.

More trouble for APC as 1 of Kano's most influential senators dumps party, joins Kwankwaso in NNPP

Senator representing Kano Central senatorial district, Ibrahim Shekarau, had resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress.

Ezrel Tabiowo, the special assistant (press) to the Senate president, Ahmad Lawan said Shekarau, a former governor of Kano state has joined the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Shekarau, a former governor and ex-minister has dumped the ruling APC for NNPP.

Source: Legit.ng