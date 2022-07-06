Less than one year left before President Muhammadu Buhari leaves the presidential seat, he has reshuffled his cabinet

The new development was made known to State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday, July 6

The president who swore in about 11 new ministers, was said to have appointed Mu’azu Sambo as the new minister of transportation

Aso Rock Villa, Abuja - A report from The Cable indicates that President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn-in Mu’azu Sambo as the new minister of transportation.

It was gathered that 11 ministerial positions underwent some reshuffling, as announced during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Buhari on Wednesday, July 6.

The president has sworn in 11 new ministers (Photo: Aso Rock Villa)

The president also swore in other ministerial nominees already screened and approved by the National Assembly.

According to Channels TV, those sworn in are Henry Ikoh (Abia), Umana Okon Umana (Akwa-Ibom), Udi Odum (Rivers), Ademola Adegoroye (Ondo), Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub (Kano), Goodluck Nana Opiah (Imo) and Ekumankama Nkama (Ebonyi).

He urged the new ministerial appointees to consider their emergence as a call to duty that demands diligent service to the nation.

Before the commencement of the FEC meeting, a minute of silence was observed in honour of the outgoing Secretary-General of OPEC, Mohammed Barkindo, who died on Tuesday, July 5.

